8-year-old boy becomes the youngest Brazilian to join a world genius club

Gustavo Saldanha, 8, this week became the youngest Brazilian to join an international society of people with a high intelligence quotient (IQ), Mensa International, popularly known as a ‘club for geniuses’.

The student plays seven musical instruments, installs operating systems on computers and has ‘out of the ordinary’ IQ. All this because the boy has an IQ of 140. He recently scored 99% on the WAIS III, one of the most highly regarded intelligence ratings in the world. To join Mensa, the candidate needs to get at least 98% of the exam, which lasts 5 days, right.

Neuroscientist Fabiano de Abreu, a member of the “genius club”, explained to CNN, this Wednesday (3), the scientific reasons that make Gustavo Saldanha a child prodigy.

“His cortex is more developed. Neurons are larger and consequently the synapses are longer lasting compared to ordinary people. Individuals with these brain characteristics can, for example, memorize things more easily. Besides having a more curious personality, always trying to understand the origin of everything”, said the neuroscientist.

Gustavo Saldanha is in elementary school at a private school in São Paulo, but has already received a scholarship proposal at a university in the United States.

“Remarkably different”

For the boy’s mother, Luciane Saldanha, Gustavo was always different and did not have the same interests as children of the same age.

“He didn’t get distracted easily, he didn’t have the same interests as others. He is able to play guitar, bass, guitar, ukulele, drums, keyboards and other instruments, in addition to singing and already own 4 songs”, says his mother.

In addition to the passion for music, she says the boy developed a taste for technology and started to master complex programs for his age. “Despite his young age, he is already able to install operating systems, transform the appearance of Windows into Apple and use the complex system of professional musicians”, he said.

Last year, Mensa International hosted the Brazilian Laura Büchele, who was 9 years old when she joined the group.