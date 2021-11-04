A famous Globo reporter leaves the company after 21 years and reveals a wave of hatred

Veruska Donato is leaving the Globe. After 21 years, the journalist revealed on her Instagram that she made the decision to return to her home, where she was raised, in Campo Grande (MS). In addition, she vented about hate messages she received after posting a photo with Julio Lancelotti.

“Two months ago I posted a photo on Instagram and a compliment to Father Julio Lancelotti and the work he does in cracolândia, I received dozens of insults and curses, some I erased.“, began the reporter.

The journalist also commented: “I’ve already created a breastplate in relation to social media, but the priest? Oh no. Father Julio is a symbol of affection, pure love. This hatred moved me”.

“Where does your peace reside? I return home, I return to Campo Grande, the city where I was born, grew up, graduated and left without saying goodbye, delighted that I was able to work in Brasília”, added Veruska Donato.

Still in the text, the reporter confessed: “It is life demanding what is valuable. I had to make choices. I leave you and I leave the Globe, and for São Paulo, which welcomed me with so much love, I leave my dearest possession”.

In the publication, she highlighted that her daughter, Carolina, aged 16, the result of her relationship with fellow reporter Gudryan Neufert, is still in São Paulo to study.

Veruska graduated in journalism in 2000 and started working at Globo as an intern. He then took on several roles at the station, including reporter and presenter. The famous one even presented the São Paulo block of Jornal das Dez and later established herself as a reporter for the channel.

Between 2012 and 2016, she also acted as presenter of the Sala de Emprego panel, from Jornal Hoje, shown on Mondays.