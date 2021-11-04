A Republican victory in a state that elected Biden is a wake-up call for Democrats

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin won the dispute for the governorship of the state of Virginia, United States, defeating Democrat Terry McAuliffe and ending eight years of Democratic government in the state.

Youngkin, who is a businessman, was six points behind the Democrat in the polls at the end of August, but he has regained voter confidence by focusing on local issues and poised to win over former President Donald Trump’s supporters in the countryside. the state and the urban population who had withdrawn from the trumpist wing of the Republican Party.

Some vehicles of the American press had already projected the Republican’s victory on Tuesday night, while other networks waited until early this Wednesday morning to confirm the results.

The results of the election in Virginia, the state in which Joe Biden won last year’s presidential election, and the results of the state race in New Jersey, still undefined but with better-than-expected Republican performance, set a wake-up call for the party. Democrat.

The two elections, held at different times than most US states, are a thermometer for legislative elections that take place midway through the presidential term.

Analysts say the results of the two state elections reinforce Democrats’ concerns about the midterm elections, which will be held next year to renew the House of Representatives and part of the US Senate – and will define which party will control the US Congress, currently dominated by Democrats.

Democrats fear defeat in these elections, in part because they now can’t focus their campaign on opposing Trump.

In 2022, elections will also be held for the government of 36 American states. With the victory in Virginia, the Republican Party wins in a state where Biden had a 10 percentage point advantage in 2020. Of the 36 state governments that will be contested next year, in eight the Democrats had a smaller margin than obtained. in Virginia, the New York Times reported, citing a memo sent by the Republican Governors Association to donors.

Tight contest in New Jersey

In New Jersey, the outcome of the state government election is still undefined, with a tiny margin separating the two opponents. Preliminary results show that the Republican candidate, Jack Ciattarelli, fared better than expected in the race against Democrat Phil Murphy, who is running for re-election. That’s even though the number of registered Democratic voters has exceeded the number of registered Republicans by more than 1 million.

Like Youngkin, Ciattarelli also made gains from city-dwelling voters who were frustrated with Trump’s style of politics.

According to the American press, Ciatarelli is a former state deputy and business owner who, in his campaign, criticized the policies of Murphy, current governor and his opponent, for the pandemic, especially the requirement to wear masks in schools and day care centers. He advocates tax cuts and support for the police, but distances himself from his party’s conservative stance by not supporting the abortion ban.