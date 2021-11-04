‘A shock that I still need to digest’, says Gracyanne Barbosa after leaving União da Ilha | the day at revelry



Rio – The announcement of the new Drum Queen of União da Ilha, Juliana Souza, left Gracyanne Barbosa in shock. The fitness muse, who owned the job for three years, learned of her ‘resignation’ through social media. Exclusively to DAY, Belo’s wife vented about the situation.

“Generally, the samba schools do not have the custom of this communication at the exit. Which is a shame. Mainly, because I have an incredible relationship with everyone. It was a decision of the presidency, I heard that (the position) was sold and I understand that the school needs. But we could have talked and I could even crown the new queen,” said Gracy.

However, the fitness muse does not hold a grudge against the association. “I’m not upset with the school, I’m grateful. We made a unique union of love, loyalty and fidelity there on the Island. I feel gratitude for having been so well received by everyone! It’s a family that will remain in my heart”, she says.

And it seems that the feeling is reciprocated. Upon learning of Gracy’s departure, several members of the association and local regulars sent messages of affection to her. “We harvest what we sow. My relationship with Carnival comes from the heart. It is a true relationship with the Island and totally based on love. They opened the house so that I could be there with them. We were together in many moments and we passed by great emotions together in these years. Thanks to this relationship, which slightly transcends the vain part of the post, our love will continue on!”, he emphasizes.

Asked if she would like to parade at another samba school, if the invitation came up, she confesses. “Oh, I’m not thinking about that. It’s a shock I still need to digest.”

União da Ilha announced Juliana Souza as Gracyanne Barbosa’s replacement, this Wednesday, through social networks. “The community has always suggested on the school’s social networks a new drum queen that would be offspring of the Island, right? Bruna Bruna had been the last. So! That day has arrived! It is with great satisfaction that the União da Ilha do Governador announces Juliana Souza as the new queen of the school!25 years ago, Juliana started to attend the court of the association, always taken by her father (one of the great composers of the school and director of carnival for several carnivals). as a highlight in allegories until she reached the position of one of the school’s muses. Her turn to be queen came for her in the 2022 carnival”, wrote the association in the publication.