“Acidente” with Zaracho after Atlético-MG’s goal causes a fracture in Cuca’s finger; watch the video | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG beat Grêmio in the last quarter, in a comeback, at Mineirão, remaining in the lead of Brasileirão. The goal that guaranteed the victory was scored by Eduardo Vargas and, obviously, made the stadium go down. Cuca, coach from Alvinegro, was one of those who indulged in the celebration. And he suffered the consequences: his finger was fractured.

The image draws attention because, after the goal, Cuca talks to Zaracho and the Argentine is smiling. However, it is possible to see the player taking a fright when he sees the injury on the coach’s finger. At the press conference, it was possible to see Cuca with a finger guard.

1 of 3 Cuca shows Zaracho injured finger — Photo: Premiere Cuca shows Zaracho an injured finger — Photo: Premiere

The injury happened during the commemoration of the goal of the Athletic comeback. Cuca went to celebrate with his players on the bench and ended up bumping his finger with Zaracho’s teeth. Shortly after the goal, it is possible to see the coach, with an injured finger, talking to the Argentine.

According to Atlético’s press office, Cuca underwent a clinical examination and a fractured finger was found, nothing preventing the coach from working. He will even be in Rio de Janeiro this Thursday afternoon for the draw for the field commandos of the Brazil Cup final. Atlético will face Athletico-PR.

2 of 3 Cuca injured finger in celebration of Atlético-MG goal — Photo: Premiere Cuca injured finger in celebration of Atlético-MG goal — Photo: Premiere

Atlético leads the Brazilian Championship with 62 points, in 29 games played. Palmeiras, with the same number of matches, has 52 in second place. Flamengo, who has two games in hand, is third, with 50 points.