AES Brasil (AESB3) profits 8 times more in the 3rd quarter of 2021, at R$ 430.8 million

AES Brasil (AESB3) reported net income of R$430.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, a figure more than eight times higher than that recorded in the same stage of 2020.

According to the company, the result is due to the accounting of a tax benefit, in the amount of R$ 533 million, related to the group’s corporate reorganization process, with the incorporation of AES Tietê by AES Brasil Operations.

Net revenue totaled R$661.7 million in 3Q21, an increase of 29.9% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) fell 70.5% compared to the same stage of 2020, totaling R$ 92.1 million.

The Ebitda margin reached 13.9% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, down 47.4 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

indebtedness

In relation to the net debt, the company informed that there was an increase of 85.9%, to R$ 5.202 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 2.57 times, an increase of 0.2 times compared to 3Q20.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related