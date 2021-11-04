AES Brasil records net income of R$430.8 million in the quarter; 743% high

THE AES Brazil (AESB3) recorded net income of R$ 430.8 million in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 743% in the annual comparison, resulting in a net margin of 65.1%, which represents an increase of 55.1 percentage points (pp) on the same basis of comparison, impacted by the incorporation of AES Tietê (TIET4), now that it has had all the approvals and formalization of the operation, generating a tax benefit of R$ 530 million.

In the period, the profit before fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$ 92.1 million, a decrease of 70.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, while the Ebitda margin dropped 47.4 pp on an annual basis, to 13.9%.

The company’s net revenue rose 29.9% in the third quarter, to R$ 661.7 million on an annual basis. AES Brasil’s operating costs and operating expenses totaled R$118.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 55.2% compared to the same period in 2020.

In the quarter, the company’s investments totaled R$238.1 million, including capitalization interest, an increase of 678.3% when compared to the same period of the previous year. Between 2021 and 2025, the company plans to invest a total of R$3.5 billion.

AES Brasil ended the third quarter with a net debt of R$ 5.202 billion, while leverage, measured by the debt to Ebitda ratio, was 2.57 times.

Dividends

The Vice President and Director of Investor Relations of AES Brasil, Alessandro Gregori, said that the company will not distribute dividends for the period, since the company is focused on investments and most of the result is being carried out throughout the period. time. “The idea is not to distribute to focus on the growth activities we have.”

See the result below: