Afghan parents sell 9-year-old daughter to 55-year-old fiance to buy food

A 9-year-old girl was sold to a 55-year-old man after her parents came to the conclusion that she “had no other choice” to get food for the family. The relatives live in a refugee camp in Afghanistan’s Badghis province, which has suffered from a shortage of humanitarian aid since the Taliban’s rise to power in August.

Parwana Malik is yet another Afghan “child bride”. She says she sees her “future husband” as an “old man” with white eyebrows and beard, and worries that he will physically assault her so that she can work from his home, detailed CNN International, which talked to the child on October 22nd.

Parwana’s family has lived in the settlement in Badghis for four years and received food from humanitarian organizations, also surviving on underemployment that earned a few dollars a day. Since August 15, the Taliban has made it difficult to maintain international teams in the country, which is experiencing a severe economic crisis.

The girl’s older sister was already sold a few weeks ago, aged just 12, to raise supplies for the other eight family members. The father, Abdul Malik, said he was unable to sleep and was “wrecked apart” by shame, guilt and concern for his daughters.

He told CNN that he had exhausted his options before selling the girls, traveling to other Afghan cities in search of jobs, borrowing “large amounts of money” from relatives and enlisting the help of his wife, the mother of the preteens, to ask for help. food to other members of the camp. But in the end, the alternatives would have run out.

“We are eight of us, I have to sell them to keep the others alive,” Abdul argued with CNN.

Even in the face of sacrifice, the money earned from the sale of Parwana will support his relatives for only a few months. The girl claims that she tried to make her parents change their minds, but was unsuccessful.

On October 24, the “buyer”, identified only by the name Qorban, arrived at the Maliks’ home with payment for the child: 200,000 Afghanis, about R$12,000, in sheep, land and cash.

The man denied that the girl will be his fiancée, saying that he already has a wife and that the couple will take care of her as if she were their daughter. “(Parwana) was cheap. Her father is very poor and needs money. She will work in my house and I will not harm her. I will treat her as part of my family, I will be kind,” the buyer told the broadcaster .

But despite the claim, when handing the girl to the man, the child’s father said: “This is your fiancée. Take care of her – you are responsible for her now. Please don’t hit her,” foreign media reported.

Qorban greeted Abdul and took Parwana by the arm. The girl, who dreamed of becoming a teacher, tried to keep her feet on the ground, but ended up being dragged to a car, which was waiting in front of the family’s house.

In theory, marriage to children under the age of 15 is illegal in Afghanistan, but unions of this type are common, especially in the country’s more rural areas. In 2018, a Unicef ​​survey indicated that child marriages had dropped 10% in 5 years, with the organization praising some actions by the now deposed government.