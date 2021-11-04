After 21 years, reporter leaves Globo for being the target of attacks

posted on 11/03/2021 5:30 PM / updated on 11/03/2021 5:50 PM



(credit: TV Globo/Reprodução)

Veruska Donato, a reporter for TV Globo, announced that he will leave the network after 21 years. In an outburst on social networks, she stated that the main reason for her departure is due to the hate attacks she is suffering.

The reporter said that the hatred she received after posting a photo of Father Julio Lancelotti moved her: “Two months ago I posted a photo on Instagram and a compliment to Father Julio Lancelotti and the work he does in cracolândia, I received dozens of insults and curses, some I erased. I’ve created a shield in relation to social networks, but the priest? Oh, no. Father Julio is a symbol of affection, it’s pure love. That hatred moved me,” he continued.

Veruska said that he intends to return home, in Campo Grande (MS): “Where does your peace live? I come back home, I go back to Campo Grande, the city where I was born, grew up, graduated and left without saying goodbye, delighted that I was with the possibility of working in Brasília”.

“It’s life demanding what is valuable. I had to make choices. I leave you and I leave Globo. To São Paulo, which welcomed me with so much love, I leave my possession more dear,” he concluded.