After a day of meetings, Lira puts the PEC of Precatório to vote | Policy

The PEC is the government’s main bet to make the Auxílio Brasil – a social program that will replace the Bolsa Família – feasible, as it makes room for the government to circumvent the spending ceiling (see below).

The session opened around 18:00. However, Lira postponed the beginning of the analysis of the PEC until the beginning of the night, awaiting the arrival of flights that brought parliamentarians to Brasília. Last week, the PEC of precatório dropped from the agenda due to the lack of consensus and the low quorum.

On the return from the long holiday of the All Souls’ Day, it was difficult for the significant number of parliamentarians in the face-to-face session to be reached. The problem was magnified due to the lack of consensus on the text that will be put to vote.

The resumption of in-person voting, since last week, is seen as the main obstacle to guaranteeing the score. Before, due to the pandemic, deputies could vote through a remote system, directly from their states.

In an attempt to increase the number of deputies who could vote, the Chamber’s Bureau even edited an act, in an extraordinary publication of the Diário da Casa, to allow deputies who are traveling – on a “mission authorized by the Chamber” – to participate at a distance of votes in plenary. The measure should allow deputies from the delegation sent to COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, to participate in the session.

THE Globonews, the president of the Chamber said that “it is not our obligation to guarantee a quorum” and said that they are within the “maximum period” for analyzing the proposal.

At a press conference this Wednesday (3), the president of the Chamber said that he “has no commitment to the result of the vote”.

“I have no commitment to the result, I want to make this very clear. Now, I am committed to defending an agenda that, apparently, does not harm anyone, on the contrary, it only brings benefits,” said Lira.

Lira also said that the proposal will make Brazil Aid feasible, will increase the installment payment of municipal social security debts and that the money will not be used to “make a spree”.

“So, with these difficulties, we all have, within this text, a temporary aid of R$ 400 for 20 million Brazilians, more or less, we have an installment payment of all the social security debts of all the municipalities that carried out the social security reform from 60 to 240 months, to alleviate this situation. We have the adjustment of the spending ceiling from 26 to 21 and the change from July-June to December-January, with a slack that allows all expenses to be broken down there by the rapporteur. There is no such false version of saying that money will be used to make fun, to pierce the roof, to create difficulties and other problems,” he said.

Specialists in public accounts and economists in the financial sector say that the government is proposing a default on precatório and that the maneuvers do not respect the Spending Ceiling Law.

“We’re going to have a sum of around R$95 billion next year that wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for these changes in the Constitution. This is seen by economic agents, investors, analysts, by everyone, as something that increases fiscal risk, disregards the principles of fiscal responsibility, and this is how interest rates are increasing, the prospect of economic growth for next year decreasing. And this affects the lives of everyone, of all citizens. Why? Because this lower growth will mean less employment and less income”, said Felipe Salto, director of the Independent Fiscal Institution.

One of the most controversial points of the proposal is that it postpones the payment of court orders owed to the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Appreciation of Teaching (Fundef) — the current Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb).

It is estimated that the Union’s debt with Fundef for next year is around BRL 16 billion — part of these resources would be destined to teachers, in the form of allowances.

To make the vote possible this Wednesday (3), the president of the Chamber met with party leaders in an attempt to sew an agreement.

At the meetings, the possibility of changing the text to provide for the payment of three installments of Fundef’s court orders was discussed — 40% in 2022, 30% in 2023 and 30% in 2024 — and outside the spending ceiling.

The change in the report is seen as a maneuver in the bylaws, since it was no longer possible to make changes on the merits at this stage of the process.

The government estimate is that the PEC will open a space in the 2022 Budget of BRL 91.6 billion, being:

BRL 44.6 billion arising from the limit to be stipulated for the payment of judicial debts of the federal government (precatório);

arising from the limit to be stipulated for the payment of judicial debts of the federal government (precatório); BRL 47 billion generated by the change in the expenditure ceiling correction factor, included in the same PEC.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the money will be used to:

Auxílio Brasil, which should take around R$ 50 billion from this budgetary slack;

adjustment of benefits linked to the minimum wage;

elevation of other mandatory expenses;

vaccination expenses against Covid;

linkages of the ceiling to other powers and sub-ceilings.

In the assessment of Congress technicians and opposition deputies, the space opened by the PEC should also incorporate resources for parliamentarians in the next year, such as the payment of rapporteur amendments, criticized for the lack of transparency and parity among congressmen, and for the electoral fund. The value can reach more than BRL 20 billion.

The exact division of the space freed up by the proposal in the spending ceiling will only be defined in the 2022 Budget vote.

The report by Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) changes the rule of correction of the spending ceiling. Currently, the formula to correct the spending ceiling considers the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) calculated between July of one year and June of the following year.

The choice of this period is justified because it is the data available in the months of August, when the government needs to send Congress the draft Budget for the following year.

With the change proposed by the PEC, the IPCA used to correct the ceiling becomes the index accumulated between January and December. The proposed rule, according to Congress technicians, is “totally casuistry”—that is, it was designed only to allow for extra spending next year.

From 2023 onwards, there is no guarantee that the January-December calculation will be any better than the current model. In other words, the change in the counting period could cause a tightening of federal budgets in the following years.

This change in calculation also affects the payment of court orders, as the PEC limits the increase in these expenses by the same rate. According to the text, the proposed limit is the amount paid in court orders in 2016, the year of approval of the spending ceiling, corrected for inflation.

If approved later this year, the PEC has already recalculated the 2021 spending ceiling and has the potential to expand the space within this year’s spending ceiling by R$15 billion.

According to Congress technicians, the open space this year would be more than R$30 billion. However, the report limits this adjustment to R$15 billion.

The amount would be enough to pay for expenses with vaccination against Covid and an expansion of Auxílio Brasil later this year — the two expenses would reach approximately R$ 12 billion.

The report itself provides that this balance should be used exclusively for expenses related to vaccination against Covid or “related to emergency and temporary actions of a socioeconomic nature” – a description in which Auxílio Brasil fits.

In the assessment of technicians, this device may resolve a gap in resources for vaccination in the coming year. As the government submitted the 2022 Budget project without a budget forecast for immunization agents, the measure would be a way to guarantee the amounts still in 2021.