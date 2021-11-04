after beating prostate cancer, journalist alerts for prevention · Jornal Midiamax

Used to only telling positive stories from other people in Só Notícia Boa since 2011, the journalist Rinaldo de Oliveira, 58, lived days of tension until, finally, he was able to share with his readers something good that happened to him: winning the cancer of prostate. His own good news came 13 days after the radical prostatectomy surgery performed on October 19, by Dr. Fernando Croitor, in Brasília.

Now, in addition to the peace of mind of knowing he is free from the disease, the journalist with a career of over 30 years wants to join forces with the Blue november, a period in which the need for attention and prevention of prostate cancer gains even more evidence. Prevention, even, which was essential for Rinaldo to anticipate, undergo surgery and have a positive diagnosis.

“Because I have a family history, for years I had periodic exams to monitor the prostate situation. But what made me look for a doctor this year was something unusual: a lot of desire to pee. Dr. Fernando said: ‘urinating at night could be the prostate, but in your case it didn’t seem to be’. And he asked me for several tests”, says Rinaldo.

The operation, explains urologist Fernando, was necessary to attack the cancer before it progressed to metastasis. “This cancer was early, it was located in the prostate, and it tends to evolve by invading the prostate, the pelvis, the pelvic ganglia, then metastasizing. The idea of ​​operating is precisely the intention to cure. So we remove the disease before it spreads. The idea is to kill this tumor at the root, in the place where it started, which is the prostate, a gland that is between the bladder and urethra, in the man’s pelvis”, he explains.

Before surgery, the fear of dying

Until he breathed a sigh of relief, it took three months of apprehension. Rinaldo recalls that different fears crossed his mind. “Bringing the news to the family, the fear of the surgery messing with my masculinity, the fear of being on the operating table, of the doctor discovering during the surgery that the cancer had already spread… thousands of things go through the head of the people at that time”, he says.

The solution he found was to seek support from the family and throw himself into the work he does to make the daily lives of other people more positive through the good news produced for the only good news. “I started working from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Sunday. And without realizing it, I drank from the same source that brings hope and animates millions of people: the SNB helped me a lot to minimize fear, anguish and make time go by faster”.

Joining forces for awareness

After the procedure was successfully performed, medical discharge was given in less than 24 hours. Rinaldo will continue to undergo periodic exams to continue to pay attention to his health. The lesson was that their care with prevention was crucial to have a positive result. He calls attention to all men listening to their bodies and putting aside sexist prejudices with the touch test, for example.

Dr. Fernando reinforces the message and recalls that the good fight is only won against the disease if care is up to date. “We can only cure if an early diagnosis is made with the initial disease. Then yes, we will have a high cure rate, around 80%. Now, if you wait for symptoms and only then make the diagnosis, most of the time we won’t cure anyone else. […] Prevention is everything in relation to this disease, it is synonymous with cure”, he emphasizes.

Now, recovered, Rinaldo will use the Só Notícia Boa space for different campaigns in celebration of the Blue November. Among the actions, a series of videos showing the postoperative period will be published. A video in which the journalist talks with Dr. Fernando can be seen clicking here.

“We will also have lives with interviews with Dr. Croitor, and other patients who were also able to detect prostate cancer in time and are now there working and enjoying life”, says Rinaldo. The complete schedule can be seen on the website and on the portal’s social networks.

Source: Educa Mais Brazil Agency