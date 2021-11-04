After expansion of audience, Inter announces additional volume of tickets for Gre-Nal | International

Inter announced this Wednesday night that it will put up for sale a additional ticket volume for Gre-Nal from Thursday morning. The measure was taken after the government of Rio Grande do Sul authorized the increase from 30% to 50% of occupation of the capacity of football stadiums.

According to a statement published on social networks and on the club’s website, the new entries will be available from 10 am this Thursday for check-in and sale. Next Saturday’s derby takes place at 7pm, in Beira-Rio.

– All groups will be updated according to the new capacity and able to purchase tickets. In this way, the accesses released today (Wednesday) will be complemented – the statement says.

If tickets are not sold out, the general public will be able to purchase the remaining volume between 10 am and 6 pm on Friday at the box office behind the Events Center and also through the website. On game day, the sale will only take place through the website until 7:30 pm.

Inter fans in Beira-Rio — Photo: Tomás Hammes

With the new state determination, the capacity allowed for fans in Beira-Rio rises from 15 thousand to 25 thousand. There will be no visiting fans, as Grêmio fans are temporarily banned from attending the stadiums due to a decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

Health protocols already in force, such as social distancing and vaccination requirements, remain required, but with some changes. The new state decree with the new rules will be published throughout Friday.

The Gaucho Football Federation (FGF) had sent a letter to the Crisis Cabinet of the Gaucho government requesting the release of 60% of the stadium capacity, but the limit was set at 50%. This ceiling must be gradually increased.

Check ticket prices for Gre-Nal: