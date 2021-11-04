After Zuckerberg, now Microsoft has news for the metaverse – 03/11/2021

After Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that Facebook changed its name to Meta, it was time for Microsoft to enter the race for the metaverse, virtual interaction environment. The company announced yesterday (2), during the event “Ignite 2021”, the arrival of 3D avatars to the Teams next year.

The feature called Microsoft Mesh — and announced earlier this year — will allow users to use animated characters during video conferences when they don’t want to turn on the camera. And you won’t need a virtual reality (VR) headset for that.

Users can access Mesh using a smartphone, third-party VR glasses or HoloLens (Microsoft’s mixed reality smart glasses).

If the person does not have a device capable of displaying 3D images, they can participate in the interaction with 2D avatars.

The avatar will be animated using the user’s voice, thanks to the AI ​​(Artificial Intelligence) that Microsoft is using. In more immersive 3D gatherings, characters will also be able to raise their hands when the switch is turned on or animate an emoji around the avatar.

In the future, the company intends to use the camera so that the animation can repeat the user’s movements and expressions.

Teams users will be able to use 3D avatars Image: Disclosure/Microsoft

In addition to being able to use an avatar during a traditional Teams meeting, it will be possible to create a fully virtual 3D space within the platform where people can interact with games or sharing PowerPoint and Excel files.

In these virtual environments, you also don’t need to use VR or AR headphones to access them, any device is welcome. However, the experience will be better if you have the devices, according to Microsoft.

Translation in meetings

The tech giant is also building translation and transcription support for meetings in Teams virtual spaces.

That way, you’ll be able to chat with coworkers from all over the world without worrying about the language barrier.

Microsoft will have its metaverse Image: Disclosure/Microsoft

Microsft Mesh is scheduled for the first half of 2022.

“The goal is that in the first half of next year, you can step into an immersive space and then you can collaborate and use Microsoft tools,” said Katie Kelly, principal product manager for Microsoft Mesh, in an interview with The Verge

Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces

Microsoft also announced during Ignite 2021 the software called Dynamics 365 Connected Spaces. With it, it will be possible for users to move and interact in the spaces of stores and/or factories.

“You could, for example, try a Best Buy store in the metaverse” and check monitors and devices, said Jared Spataro, Microsoft vice president. “Today, when you think about a website, it’s not very well connected to the physicality of what we experience.”