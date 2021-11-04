Agreement to reduce methane emissions may affect the agricultural sector

posted on 11/03/2021 06:00



Under pressure from the US, Brazil signs agreement to reduce methane emissions – (credit: Arquivo/ Agência Brasil)

After successive refusals by the federal government to sign a commitment to reduce the emission of methane gas (CH4) into the atmosphere, an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Brazil joined the agreement took the world and even members of the Executive Branch by surprise. The understanding was forged at COP26, a climate conference that takes place in Glasgow, Scotland.

“As part of the #COP26 negotiations, Brazil will co-sponsor the Global Commitment on Methane. Brazil is part of the solution to the challenges of climate change. #BrasilNaCOP26”, published Itamaraty on his Twitter account.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, among other government agencies, was against the agreement, because most of Brazil’s methane emissions come from livestock. To reduce them, it would be necessary to reduce the herd or invest heavily in the technological improvement of the activity. The government, however, yielded to pressure from the United States, the main sponsor of the agreement, which provides for a 30% reduction in emissions by 2030. Until yesterday, more than 100 countries had joined the proposal.

According to economist William Baghdassarian, a professor at the Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets (Ibmec), the government gave in to pressure not because it was sensitized to the problem, but rather to avoid putting itself in a situation of an environmental pariah. “When you bring together the greatest international leaders to sign this climate agreement, Brazil becomes a pariah if it doesn’t sign,” he said.

According to the expert, the reduction of methane could be an opportunity for Brazil to start issuing the so-called “green bonds”, which could offset a possible loss in beef exports. “Countries committed to this agenda abroad have placed incentives for companies to issue bonds and bonds, whose resources are destined to the environmental, social and governance causes. As Brazil has a very strong and very large biome, it could issue many protection bonds”, he explained.

Methane is a gas from several sources, the main ones being: volcanic eruptions, decomposition of organic matter and digestion of some herbivorous animals, such as oxen. It is part of the gases that cause the greenhouse effect in the atmosphere and is 28 times more pollutant than carbon dioxide (CO2), according to scientists. Brazil produces 418 million tons of methane per year — 73% of which comes from the burping of oxen and handling of animal manure.

Flock

The reduction in gas emissions could affect livestock, which is an important sector of the Brazilian economy. The country has the largest cattle herd in the world and meat exports are an important source of income (see box). Despite the scientific evidence, representatives of the agricultural sector of the National Congress maintain that the sector is sustainable.

Federal Deputy Alceu Moreira (MDB-RS) said that most of the methane emission in Brazil comes from urban centers and defined as “folkloric” the information that the burping of oxen generates enough gas to damage the atmosphere. “There is no scientific data to establish the theory”, he stated. Deputy Neri Geller (PP-MT) goes along the same lines, stressing that the agreement is positive for Brazil. “Agricultural production in Brazil is highly sustainable”, he guaranteed. “We need the international market, our image has to change and we need dialogue to signal this,” he added.

According to environmentalist Nelson Rodrigues, from the Guardians of the Environment project, in the Federal District, as much as large farmers manage to advance technologically and maintain more sustainable production, small ones end up creating problems for the environment. “Small suppliers have no structure and many are unable to prevent emissions,” he explained.