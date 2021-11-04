Alec Baldwin: Actor shares text defending “Rust” producers and pins officials who resigned hours before the accidental shooting

Alec Baldwin made some posts on his Instagram this Tuesday (2), to come out in defense of the team behind “Rust”, a production in which a gun accident ended up causing the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins. The actor shared a lengthy piece by costume designer Terese Magpale Davis, in which she denies that the working conditions on set were “insecure and chaotic“.

The veteran started the sequence of posts asking: “read this“. “I’m sick of this narrative. I worked on this movie. The story about us being overwhelmed and surrounded by unsafe and chaotic conditions is bullshit. We never work more than 12.5 hours a day of shooting. That was once. Most days, we had less than 12 hours. The day Halyna died, we had come out of an 11-hour shooting day. Nobody was too tired to do their jobs. All this can be proven by daily timesheets“, reported the girl.

Soon after Alec’s accidental shooting in Halyna, news began to circulate in the media that some employees had resigned from the film hours before the tragedy. According to insiders, some camera operators and assistants were “frustrated by the conditions about the low budget film”. Among the complaints, the team would be dissatisfied with long hours of work, in addition to payment. After the start of filming, the employees would also have been informed that they would need to travel around 80 kilometers every day, instead of staying in the city of Santa Fé, where the set is located.

Terese, however, rebutted the accusations. “Santa Fe is an hour from Albuquerque, but the set was 25 minutes south of that. So they didn’t even have to travel that far to go home“he explained. The girl even accused the camera crew of demanding increases in their salaries and better hotels because they supposedly felt “better than the rest of the team“.

“Those producers who supposedly don’t care about their team, worked tirelessly alongside us. They were some of the most approachable and caring producers I’ve ever worked with. Complaints were heard and resolved“, she continued, stating that even the complaints of the “camera idiots” were taken into account. Davis also talked about Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the gunsmith in the film. “The gunsmith was apprenticed to another well-known gunsmith and had been in the same position, in the same type of film, a few months before. Was she the most experienced person? No. Did she have typical Level One qualifications? Yes“, pointed out.

She even defended the producers, saying that they would have no way of knowing which professionals were really qualified and which only “looked good on their resumes“. “We had several security meetings. Sometimes several a day. Our assistant director never seemed superficial about security. It may have been like that in other programs, but not in ours.“he claimed.

According to Terese, the producers are not concerned with defending their reputations at the moment, but with focusing on the team’s recovery and grief, as well as honoring the memory of Hutchins. “I’m going to fight for safer gun conditions on set on Halyna’s behalf. I’m going to fight never to have a real gun on set again… But I don’t agree with using your name to ask for better times. We had exactly the times we wanted“, reinforced the costume designer. Check the full text: