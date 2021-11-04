Alerj approves transforming song ‘O Campeão’, by Neguinho da Beija-Flor, into an anthem of Maracanã | Rio de Janeiro



Maracanã Stadium in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro – Daniel Castelo Branco

Rio – The Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) approved, this Wednesday, to transform the song “O Campeão”, by Neguinho da Beija-Flor, into the official anthem of Maracanã. On social networks, the interpreter commemorated the approval of Bill 5014/2021, voted in a single discussion and urgently.

“My God!!! I’m ecstatic with so much joy to receive the news that my song ‘Domingo eu go ao Maracanã’, also subtitled ‘O Campeão’ and ‘Meu Time’, 43 years later, was voted for become an anthem of the Maracanã Stadium!”, wrote the samba dancer.

In the text of the proposal, deputies Chiquinho da Mangueira (PSC) and André Ceciliano (PT) explain that the song “O Campeão” is sung by fans of all clubs that attend the Jornalista Mário Filho stadium. “The fans are the heart of the stadium, through their music the stands pulse and often push the team onto the field. Officially, Maracanã stadium does not have an official anthem, but when searching the internet, the first and only song to appear is ‘The Champion'”, they justify.

Approved by the deputies, the Bill received the opinions of the Constitution and Justice, and Sports and Leisure Committees during the session. Now, it goes to Governor Cláudio Castro (PL), who has up to 15 days to approve or reject the PL.