Alexa turns 2 in Brazil: 15 things you can ask for that you didn’t know | Speakers

Alexa celebrates two years in Brazilian territory this week. Amazon’s virtual assistant arrived shyly in 2019 at the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show 5 speakers with 350 skills (or abilities). Today, it totals more than two thousand, in addition to being compatible with around 650 electronics, according to the company.

The main function of the virtual assistant is to interact with the user. In the last year alone, she has responded 38 million times to “Alexa, good morning.” On the software’s two-year anniversary in Brazil, Amazon unveiled some fun requests that can be made, and the TechAll prepared a list of the best of them.

The assistant joins in the fun and replies: “Gentlemen, tomorrow everyone will be off.” This note is true…

2. “Alexa, tell me a joke”

Every time someone makes that request, Alexa explores the entire humorous repertoire with silly jokes.

3. “Alexa, sing a samba”

“Samba da IA” is the assistant’s great samba-plot, which even has a refrain: “Lá vai o samba, o samba da IA”.

4. “Alexa, sing happy birthday”

Feeling lonely on your birthday? Alexa keeps you company and sings happy birthday.

5. “Alexa, imitate SpongeBob”

She even tries hard, but she’s not so good at imitating…

Amazon’s assistant makes a very long noise and creates an atmosphere, say, cringe.

For every time you ‘Friday’, Alexa has a different tirade. For example, she conjugates the verb sextar or recites the poem “Today is the day of malice”. The list is long.

8. “Alexa, luck or setback?”

It’s a fun game. She chooses one of the two and then performs an action that might be annoying or funny. In some cases, it asks you to do something.

9. “Alexa, what clothes will I wear?”

Alexa is also culture and here she proves it. For this question, the assistant cites the composition “Com que clothing” by Noel Rosa, one of the biggest names in samba. If you’re really unsure what to wear, though, it’s best to ask someone in the flesh: she won’t help you.

10. “Alexa, biscuit or biscuit?”

Alexa is very well on the fence in this controversy, without preferring one or the other. Is it wrong?

11. “Alexa, tell me a secret”

Whoever makes this request receives a wealth of information about Alexa herself. She doesn’t like gossip.

12. “Alexa, surprise me with a selected drink”

Looking for a different recipe to heat up in winter or cool in summer? Alexa can help you.

13. “Alexa, is it good with the seasoning?”

It’s always good to work out the “tompero”, says Alexa.

14. “Alexa, imitate a mosquito”

She makes a typical insect hum, but don’t go slapping the poor thing.

15. “Alexa, spell the word cobblestone”

She spells it right. Can believe.