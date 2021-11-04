All films in the “Harry Potter” saga will return to theaters

Fans of the wizarding world can celebrate! All films in the saga “Harry Potter” will return to the movie theaters in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the release of the first feature film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”.

The announcement was made on the social networks of the Space channel, which belongs to the media conglomerate Warnermedia, which holds the copyright to the audiovisual works.

“Harry Potter is going to celebrate 20 years in cinema in the best way. The complete saga will be projected again in the rooms. ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ became a phenomenon in 2001. The film knew how to capture the magic of the universe created by JK Rowling,” explained the video.

“The saga came to an end 10 years ago with ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II’. Of all the Harry Potter movies, which one would you like to see in theaters?” he asked.

There are no details on when the works will be released in movie theaters. Also, no further information was released about the cities that will be contemplated with exhibitions.

The “Harry Potter” saga is one of the biggest hits in the film industry. The films, based on the books of the same name by writer JK Rowling, tell the story of Harry Potter, a boy who discovers he is a wizard.

