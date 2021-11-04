All updates are delayed until 2022

In a revamping of its roadmap, CD Projekt RED has revealed that additional updates, which include the free DLC and updates for next-gen consoles, won’t come until 2022. Effectively, there won’t be any more updates for Cyberpunk 2077 for the rest of the year 2021 .

CD Projekt released an updated roadmap on October 28th. Along with the previously announced next-gen update delay for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, the new script ends 2021 with Patch 1.31, which was released in September. Cyberpunk 2077’s roadmap has undergone some changes since it was first revealed, with plans for free DLC and updates for next-gen consoles planned for the second half of 2022. However, Cyberpunk 2077 faced several obstacles, especially on consoles, and many agree that the performance achieved on the console cannot be compared to the performance achieved on the PC.

Credit: CD Project

It’s hard not to speculate on why the roadmap was revamped, but it’s clear that Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t at the level, at least on consoles, that gamers and developers had hoped to achieve. We will have to leave judgment on the progress of CD Projekt when the patches, free DLC and update for next-gen consoles are released.

CD Projekt has promised to be more careful about publicizing their projects before release, and as work continues on Cyberpunk 2077, developers are much more focused on the project. We hope to see more concrete updates in 2022 along with the updated roadmap.

