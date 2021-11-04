Alpargatas (ALPA4): sale of a slice of Osklen is positive and reinforces cash for the acquisition plan, analysts point out; actions advance

SAO PAULO – After the sharp drop recorded on Friday (29) after the result and on a day of almost stability on Monday (1), the session is for gains for Alpargatas shares (ALPA4). At 12:25 pm (Brasilia time), assets rose 4%, to R$40.28.

On Monday night – the eve of a holiday that kept B3 closed -, the owner of Havaianas reported having received a binding offer from Grupo Dass – a manufacturer of sports clothing and shoes and representative of the Fila and Umbro brands in Brazil – to acquire the share of 60% that the company owns in Osklen.

The total value of the proposal could reach BRL 400 million for 100% of the firm value (EV, or market value of the shares of a company with its net debt, less cash and equivalents) of Osklen, representing a multiple between the EV/Ebitda in the last twelve months of 16.4 times.

The proposal comprises a fixed part of R$300 million, to be paid in 3 installments, and a variable part in the amount of up to R$100 million, subject to the achievement of certain goals during the fiscal years of 2022 and 2023. Payment will be done within 4 years of receipt of the proposal.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos points out that the sale of control of Osklen to Grupo Dass is positive for Alpargatas as it is in line with the company’s strategic planning, in order to strengthen its cash position and accelerate its acquisition plan.

“The sale of control of Osklen will allow Alpargatas to focus more on transforming the brand, which foresees its organic growth, through the expansion of Havaianas, and also on inorganic growth, through new brands, new products and new digital solutions , including in international markets. Also on Monday, the Alpargatas Board approved the acceptance of Grupo Dass’ binding offer”, analysts point out.

The company’s strategic plan, he assesses, is more focused on a global brand platform with greater tech direction. Following this strategy, in May of this year, Alpargatas acquired the software company, Ioasys.

Alpargatas also announced that it will invest R$600 million in 2022 to expand its production capacity and its logistics network. Added to this year, the total resources invested by the company is R$ 900 million, one of the largest in its history.

In a brief note, Guide also highlights that the news is positive, giving space for the company to fulfill its promise of accelerating growth through inorganic expansion, since the sale reinforces the cash flow to accelerate the acquisition plan.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related