Analysis: Atlético-MG victory leaves Brazilian title very close, but it was on the basis of “whew” | athletic-mg

Caution, little by little, is being broken. In the speech, not yet. But some gestures show the inevitable. Atlético-MG has an open and solid path to become champion of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, 50 years after the only title. Beating Grêmio tough in the drama, with 56,000 fans, with a penalty, was a cry of relief.

In its Mineirão fortress, crammed with fans, Atlético-MG disappeared in the fog raised at the beginning of the game, after the pyrotechnic effect of the stadium. Miguel Borja scored a goal, correctly disallowed. Grêmio’s pressure surprised. It was not by far the second worst team in the tournament. Galo’s response was quick, after 11 minutes, with Zaracho. But the team alvinegro did not fit.

Without Jair, with Tchê Tchê in the middle, and Guga having to face two very qualified strikers (Douglas Costa and, later, Ferreirinha), Atlético’s defense fled from its normal safety in the running points. And there was a lack of league in midfield to catch the ball between Diego Costa and Hulk. Cuca knew he had to correct the players’ mood.

And, still in the first half, Vágner Mancini was on top. He took out Villasanti, who came right alongside Lucas Silva and Thiago Santos, to place Campaz. Miraculously, Grêmio went to the locker room without scoring a goal. But Mancini’s change paid off because, at the start of the second half, Grêmio drew. The Colombian tabled with Borja and was free to beat Everson. Quality goal.

Commemoration of Zaracho's goal, in Atlético-MG vs Grêmio

Everything indicated that the match would drag on. Two desperate teams. Atlético could not miss the chance to extend their lead in the lead. And Grêmio, at this point in the championship, can’t think of anything other than three points per game, and burn seven points behind Bahia, first outside the relegation zone. But even that can favor the Rooster. Tricolor will still face Flamengo (and Atlético itself, it’s true) at home.

Cuca saw that the team came back suffering in the second half. You triggered your reservations. First Jair, to give more consistency in protection and, mainly, in the connection of plays. Then, a package deal with Savarino, Vargas and Mariano. Right. He opened points, pulled out the faded Hulk, and was awarded. The Chilean made Mineirão (literally) swing in the penalty kick. A madness in Mineirão.

The Chilean’s coldness didn’t match the context. A thermal shock of relief and proximity to the dream trophy.

Eduardo Vargas, cold spot in heated Mineirão

Climax to the point of causing Cuca to hurt his little finger in the celebration. More fights until the end of the game, and the final whistle to blow up the fan and make the coach jump like a kid, celebrating with open arms, bouncing, towards the locker room. “I feel tired as if I had played the game,” summed up the coach.

The week smiled to Atlético, after the defeat to Flamengo on Saturday. Rubro-Negro, a great threat to the team from Alvinegro, tied in the late game (they still have two more to do). Winning Grêmio was crucial for distancing at the top. There are 62 points in the lead.