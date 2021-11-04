Anatel opens auction of 5G technology tracks | Economy

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) opened this Thursday morning (4) the session for the auction of four frequencies of 5G, the new generation of mobile internet. The session was suspended shortly thereafter for the opening ceremony with authorities.

The first band to be auctioned will be 700 megahertz (MHz). The track was budgeted in BRL 2.3 billion. Of this total, R$ 2.1 billion should be invested by the winners in the obligations provided for in the notice, and the difference will be collected for the government’s coffers.

In the case of the range of 700 MHz, the obligations are:

take internet to around 31,000 kilometers of federal highways without access to technology;

bring 4G to cities without access to technology.

The 700 MHz band is compatible with 5G, but will be aimed mainly at the expansion of 4G, in order to serve cities not yet covered by technology. It is a range with a wide range and can cover areas with a large geographic coverage. It is attractive to the agribusiness sector.

As it is a low frequency band, the range is large, but the data transmission speed is lower compared to the other bands to be bid.

The range had already been auctioned in 2014, precisely to offer 4G, but many lots were left over, as 4G was still an incipient technology in the country and there were few smaller competitors interested.

To stimulate competition, the large operators that already have a frequency license cannot bid, unless a third round is needed, according to the rules of the notice.

5G Guide: ask your questions

According to the notice, four frequency bands will be offered:

700 MHz (megahertz);

2.3 GHz (gigahertz);

3.5 GHz;

26 GHz.

These tracks act as “avenues” in the air for data transmission.

It is through the bands that the internet service will be provided. The grant period – right to explore the tracks – will be of up to 20 years.

Each of these bands was divided into national and regional blocks. Interested companies will bid for these blocks. Therefore, each frequency band can have more than one winning company, with coincident or different geographic activities.

Each track has a specific purpose, so they are expected to appeal to different companies. Some companies are focused on retail, and others, on providing services to the corporate segment and to the telecommunications sector itself.

The frequency bands also have investment obligations that will have to be fulfilled by the companies winning the auction. The counterparts were defined by the Ministry of Communications and validated by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and by Anatel.

If all offered lots are auctioned, the auction must move BRL 49.7 billion, according to Anatel.

Of this total, BRL 3.06 billion for payment of grants — money that goes to the government fund, and the rest to meet the investment obligations provided for in the notice.

The forecast is that 5G will start to be offered until July 2022, initially in the capitals. Afterwards, the service will be gradually expanded to other cities until 2029.