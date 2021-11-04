Anatel starts auction of BRL 50 billion of 5G; Claro, Vivo and Tim win lots of the main track – Economy

BRASILIA – A National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) opened this Thursday morning, the 4th, the session for the auction of four 5G frequencies, which may only end on Friday, the 5th. This will be the largest auction ever held by Anatel, with a turnover of R$ 49.7 billion . The auctioned bands – 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHZ – will serve both to activate 5G and to extend 4G.

Vivo, TIM and Claro have already taken lots in the main 5G band. Regional operators such as Algar Telecom, Brisanet and the Bordeaux fund (owner of Sercomtel) are also in the dispute, as well as the 5G Consortium, a group that brings together 421 regional providers that formed a company to represent them in the event.

winning companies

THE Winity II Telecom, from Pátria Investimentos, won the first lot – the A1 in the 700 MHz band – for R$ 1.427 billion, with a premium of 805.84%. With nationwide coverage, the lot is committed to deploying 4G on highways and locations, within the 700 MHz band. This band is reminiscent of the 2014 auction, when Oi, already in financial difficulties, did not participate in the dispute.

With this, the company will have a new mobile operator in the country with a national license. The companies NK 108 Empreendimentos e Participações SA and VDF Tecnologia da Informação LTDA participated in the dispute, offering respectively R$333.3 million and R$318 million. The minimum bid was R$157.6 million.

THE clear got the B1 lot in the 3.5 GHz band, for R$ 338 million, with a 5% premium on the minimum price. The 3.5 GHZ range is exclusive to 5G, with very high speed transmission capability. It is the most used frequency band worldwide for 5G, with a focus on retail (end consumers) and industry. The spectrum is considered ideal for serving urban areas. The company also purchased lot D33 (national) for R$ 80.338 million.

With national coverage in the 3.5 GHz band, the lot requires a series of commitments from the winning company, such as the implementation of 5G in cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants, installation of optical fiber in cities, commitments associated with the migration of channels transmitted by Satellite TV for a new band (Ku), and the implementation of public networks.

THE Telefonica Brasil SA, owner of Vivo, won the second lot B2 in the same range, for R$420 million, with a 30.69% premium, and lot D35 (national) by Telefonica for R$80.337 million.

THE Tim took the B3 for R$351 million, presenting a premium of 9.22% and lot D 34 (national) in the range of 3.5 GHZ is bought by TIM for R$80.337 million. Thereby, Sure, Vivo and Tim guarantee leadership in the mobile market.

THE Sercomtel took lot C2 (North Region and State of São Paulo) in the 3.5 GHz band for R$ 82 million, with a 719.68% premium on the minimum price, and will have to offer 5G in cities with less than 30 thousand inhabitants in both areas, with the exception of some cities in São Paulo.

THE Brisanet it purchased lot C4 in the same range, for R$ 1.250 billion, which represents a premium of 13.741% and will have to take the technology to municipalities with less than 30 thousand inhabitants in the Northeast Region. The company also got lot C5 (Midwest), for R$ 150 million. With this, the company becomes the new mobile services operator in the country.

The 5G Consortium took the C6 lot and will have to offer 5G technology to municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants in the South Region. The group offered R$73.6 million, with a premium of 1,454.74%.

Lot C7 went to Cloud2U Industry and Commerce, which offered offered R$405.1 million, at a premium of 6.266%, and will take the 5G to cities with less than 30,000 inhabitants in Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais.

The last regional batch of the track got the Algar Telecom, which won the C8 (Sul de Minas, part of Mato Grosso do Sul, Goisás and São Paulo), for R$2,350 million, with a premium of 358.5%.

How will the auction be?

According to the notice, four frequency bands will be offered:

700 MHz (megahertz);

2.3 GHz (gigahertz);

3.5 GHz;

26 GHz.

These tracks act as “avenues” in the air for data transmission. It is through them that the internet service will be provided. The concession period – right to explore the tracks – will be up to 20 years.

Each of these bands was divided into national and regional blocks. Interested companies will bid for these blocks. Therefore, each frequency band can have more than one winning company, with coincident or different geographic activities.

Each track has a specific purpose, so they are expected to appeal to different companies. Some companies are focused on retail, and others, on providing services to the corporate segment and to the telecommunications sector itself.

The frequency bands also have investment obligations that will have to be fulfilled by the companies winning the auction. The counterparts were defined by the Ministry of Communications and validated by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and by Anatel.