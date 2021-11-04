André Marinho resigns from Jovem Pan after heated discussion with Bolsonaro

This Thursday (04), the comedian André Marinho, who last week staged a heated discussion with the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), in the premiere of Young Pan News, the television channel of radio Jovem Pan, resigned from the vehicle after the incident, according to information from the portal O Antagonista.

understand the controversy

At the end of October, while giving an interview for the program “Pânico”, Bolsonaro rebelled and abandoned the live show. The head of state did not like a question asked by André Marinho, who is the son of businessman Paulo Marinho, a former ally of the politician. At the time, the comedian asked if the head of state thought “crackers” should go to jail.

Visibly annoyed, Jair Bolsonaro said he only “accounted for his actions” and even attacked Marinho, quoting his father. “You know I’m president of the Republic and I answer about my actions, okay? So I won’t accept your provocation. And you retreat to your journalism. I will not accept. If I don’t, I’ll close the interview now. Your father is the most interested in Flávio Bolsonaro’s chair. I’m not going to argue with you or the interview ends here”, he fired. “Your father wants Flávio Bolsonaro’s chair. I decided with Flavio to nominate your father as the first substitute, trusting him. There’s no more conversation with you,” he continued. In a provocative tone, André Marinho questioned Bolsonaro’s reason for not answering the question and ex-BBB Adrilles Jorge, who is a commentator on the channel. Thereafter, a general discussion began, with this, Jair Bolsonaro left the hearing. Also according to O Antagonista, due to the great repercussion of the fight, executives from the Jovem Pan group began to fear for the loss of the Pocket Narista seal.

Today, Emílio Surita, presenter of “Pânico”, said that the doors of the station are still open for André Marinho. Watch the video:

know more

+ Maid finds dead boss inside his house’s refrigerator

+ Gracyanne Barbosa scares followers in video costumed as Samara

+ Video: Man with a broken-down car in RJ goes viral due to an unusual detail

+ Amazon driver fired after woman caught driving out of backyard

+ The 20 best-selling pickup trucks in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Sprinter becomes complete motorhome; meet the model



+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence