Anitta and Saweetie perform on the US show “The Late Late Show with James Corden” – Vogue

Anitta on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (Photo: Reproduction)

Anitta participated for the second time in the traditional North American program “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, but had a special company, the singer Saweetie.

In addition to presenting the single “Faking love” for the first time on television, they both had a relaxed moment chatting in the show’s bar with the British presenter James Corden.

The trio told about their shared love for Christmas, Mariah Carey, Cher and details of Saweetie’s upcoming album “Pretty Bitch Music”.

Anitta even explained the true story behind her new song “Faking Love” and how she tried to get her boyfriend at the time to break up with her.

“I was in the studio recording and my boyfriend at the time – one of the fifty – came up and started saying ‘I like this guy’ and I was ‘but I don’t.’ I have a three-month dating issue and my relationship expires after this time. I obviously don’t tell them that, I say this time will be different,” he began by saying.

“But it was already in the third month, I wanted to break up, but I didn’t want it to be that week because it was his birthday. I was doing weird things like farting in front of him, trying to get him to break up with me first, but it didn’t happen. So I stayed being cool and pretending my love to finish next week and that’s what I did. The song is about that”, concluded the carioca with a lot of humor.

James Corden, Anitta and Saweetie on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (Photo: Reproduction)

At the beginning of the chat, the Brazilian singer also recalled the day she met with Mariah Carey in a store in Aspen, USA, during the month of December 2019.

“I froze, I cried, I couldn’t believe it. And today we talk, make videos, have crazy calls for hours and hours. I can’t believe it,” said Anitta.

Anitta and Mariah Carey in 2019 (Photo: Reproduction)

Hours later on her social networks, Anitta commented on her participation, lamented the lack of encouragement and celebrated the confirmation of her show on Lollapalooza from Paris in 2022.

She will perform on the first day of the festival, set for July 16, and has been announced as a headliner alongside the likes of David Guetta and Imagine Dragons.

“There are things that you can’t understand, right? Yesterday I was the first Brazilian to sing and give an interview on one of the biggest programs in the USA. Today there are half a dozen dripping cats posting about it in my country (who are my friends, in the This wouldn’t intrigue me so much if it wasn’t a but: if yesterday, instead of being the first Brazilian on this show, I had been involved in some little gossip, or had some attitude that displeased someone, this would have become the biggest headline of the country. Commented and posted by everything and everyone. Isn’t that curious?”, began saying on Twitter.

“There are even more chances for these Tweets to go viral than my own presentation itself. Guys, if this isn’t too hard to understand, I’m going crazy. I keep looking at my Latino friends when they do something like that, their countries fall in by posting, supporting, celebrating and it’s not even unheard of for them. They understand that unity is strength. Anyway… for my fans the news now is: I’ve just been confirmed at Lollapalooza. From Paris, not Brazil. My eternal gratitude to whoever supports my hard-earned work. I love you. And my fans, of course always engaging the posts of the presentation on the pages of the show kkkk amo” to the stalk.”

Anitta in “Faking Love” (Photo: Reproduction)

It is worth remembering that Anitta had participated in the program “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, one of the leaders of the time in the United States, in August 2020 via video call due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This time, Anitta showed all her Brazilian charisma to the Americans on the program’s stage, becoming the first Brazilian to be invited.

This was not Anitta’s debut in shows of this format. In 2017, the singer made an appearance on “The Tonight Show”, hosted by Jimmy Fallon on NBC, during the performance of “Switch”, by the Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, to sing your part of the song. In September 2020, Honório Gurgel from Rio de Janeiro participated again presenting the hit, “Me Gusta”, as the musical attraction of the edition.

In May 2021, Anitta also performed on the American show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel with her hit: “Girl from Rio”.

Watch Anitta’s interview with James Corden and Saweetie below.

Check out the first televised performance of “Faking love” by Anitta and Saweetie on the American program “The Late Late Show with James Corden”.