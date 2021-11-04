Antony barbarizes against Borussia in the Champions and São Paulo ‘smiles’ with a chance of BRL 39 million

Ajax forward gave three assists in a 3-1 victory in Germany this Wednesday (3rd). City, Barça and Bayern want the player and Tricolor holds 20% of the “slice”

Antony’s stage at Ajax is really spectacular. This Wednesday (03), the striker, revealed at the base of the São Paulo, barbarized in a victory against Borussia Dortmund, away from home, in the 4th round of the Champions League group stage. The 21-year-old player caused Mats Hummels to be sent off in the 28th minute of the 1st half, after performing a great heel dribble, and participated in the three Dutch goals.

They were assists for the goals of Tadic, Haller and Davy Klaasesen, which guaranteed Ajax with an early place to the round of 16 of the Champions League. The Dutch maintained 100% performance and reached 12 points, in the lead of Group C.

The gala performance made Antony quickly rise to the top of the most talked about topics on Twitter in Brazil. For São Paulo, this is too good of the account, as the striker has been harassed by several clubs in Europe. According to the English diary the sun, a few days ago, Manchester City and Barcelona would be interested in his signing. Bayern Munich would also come in the running.

Antony has a contract in Amsterdam until June 2025, but it is worth remembering that São Paulo still retains 20% of the athlete’s rights. To sell the Brazilian jewelry, Ajax asks for at least 30 million euros (about R$ 193 million at the current price).

The Tricolor hopes that the Dutch will accept a proposal above 16 million euros (about R$ 103 million). That’s because, when São Paulo accepted the sale of the player to Ajax, there was a clause in the contract that the Morumbi club would be entitled to 20% of a deal above 16 million euros. If the deal goes out at the requested value, Morumbi’s coffers would have 6 million euros in profit (about BRL 39 million).