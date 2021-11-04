Antony is detonated by world champion after magic dribble that earned him expulsion

Hummels criticized the way that the Brazilian, for him, valued the entry that earned the defender the red card

O Ajax won the Borussia Dortmund on the last Wednesday (3) by 3-1 away from home and stamped a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League. After the match, hummels shot up from Antony.

That’s because, at 28 of the initial stage, the German defender hit a cart on the Brazilian and was sent off. In an interview with DAZN, the 2014 world champion with the Germany set off the attacker’s fall.

“My opponent’s performance must not be ignored. That was grossly unsportsmanlike“, began by stating Hummels, who praised Antony, but highlighted that the Brazilian still needs to become an ‘athlete’.

“Antony is a great football player. Now, he just has to learn to be an athlete. When that happens, maybe it will get even better,” added the German, before criticizing referee Michael Oliver.

“It was an absurd and wrong decision. I don’t know how a referee who has supposed Champions level gave me red.”

Even with one less, Borussia Dortmund went ahead with a goal by Marco Reus, with a penalty. But in the second half, the Dutch turned with goals from Tadic, Haller and Klaassen.

With the victory, Ajax reached 12 points and confirmed a place in the round of 16 two rounds in advance.