Anvisa directors receive new death threats due to vaccine approval – National

Author of message threatened with death to civil servants, directors, outsourced employees and their families (photo: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agncia Brasil) The National Health Surveillance Agency (



Anvisa



) reported this Wednesday (3/11) having received a second electronic correspondence, this time anonymous, with



threats



to servers, directors, outsourced employees and their families, if



vaccines



against COVID-19 for



children



come to be approved. The threat, made last Friday (10/29), occurred 24 hours after the regulatory body received the first text, although, according to the agency, apparently the author is not the same.

Right after receiving the message, Anvisa officiated to the same federal authorities already alerted the day before, when the first threat occurred. According to the body, the following were alerted: the Presidency of the Republic, the Senate, the Chamber, the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the Ministries of Justice and Health, the Civil House, the Federal Police and the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District.

“Amidst these threats to the Brazilian State, Anvisa, which holds the police power of that same State in the field of health surveillance, continues with its institutional mission of protecting the health of citizens in a broad manner and remains at the forefront of the confrontation of COVID-19 in our country,” the organization stated in a statement.

Last week, the regulatory body reported that its five directors had received emails with death threats in case of a possible approval of vaccines for children between 5 and 11 years old. According to the Agency, the threats did not mention the approval of any specific vaccine, despite the current focus of the agency being the decision to immunize against COVID-19.

Anvisa also stated that schools in Paran were the target of the same threats made to the directors of Anvisa.

“Given the seriousness of the fact, Anvisa informs that it immediately officiated to the police authorities and the Public Ministry, at the Federal, State and District levels, among others, to adopt the appropriate measures,” said the agency through a note.

*Internships under the supervision of Andreia Castro