Anvisa receives new threats for not approving Covid-19 vaccine in children

Intimidating email was forwarded 24 hours after another frightening message to the entity’s directors

EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK According to Anvisa, directors received two threats within 24 hours not to approve vaccination against Covid-19 in children



THE National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) stated this Wednesday, 3, that he received new threats against servers, directors, outsourced employees and their families, in case of vaccines against Covid-19 for children to be approved. In a statement, the organization said it received the anonymous message via email on Friday, 29. The threat came 24 hours after another message with intimidation against servers was forwarded. “Soon after receiving this second threat, on the exact day it received it, Anvisa officiated to the same federal authorities already alerted the day before, when the first threat was issued, namely: Presidencies of the Republic, Senate, Chamber and STF ; Attorney General’s Office; Ministries of Justice and Health; Civil House; Federal police; and Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District”, informed Anvisa. The organization stated that “apparently” the threats were forwarded by different authors. “Amidst these threats to the Brazilian State, Anvisa, which holds the police power of that same State in the field of health surveillance, continues with its institutional mission of protecting the health of citizens in a broad manner and remains at the forefront of the fight of Covid-19 in our country.”

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB) said on Wednesday that it asked Anvisa urgently for the release of vaccination against the Covid-19 of children between 5 and 11 years old. According to the toucan, the letter was prepared after a meeting between members of his team and state health secretaries, who also defend the immunization of this age group. Hours later, the organization stated that the request had not yet been filed. According to Anvisa, the request to include a new indication of age in the package insert depends on a protocol to be carried out by the company/institution holding the registration or authorization for emergency use, with the presentation of clinical and scientific data that support the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for children.

“As a regulatory agency, Anvisa can only approve new indications for any drug or vaccine upon the presentation of solid technical data and upon an objective request from the developers of each vaccine. Therefore, the request for a new indication must be made by the pharmaceutical laboratory responsible for the vaccine”, he said in a note. Pfizer announced on the 27th that the order will be sent to Anvisa “throughout the month of November“. US U.S, the pharmacist sent the request for the use of the vaccine for the age group to the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S (FDA), which authorized the application of the immunizing agent in children aged 5 to 11 years last Friday, 29. The only request for vaccine approval for children under 12 years old received by Anvisa was for the vaccine Coronavac. The request, however, has already been unanimously analyzed and denied by the agency’s collegiate board.