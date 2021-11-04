Ao L!, Bruno Silva, from Guarani, talks about the final stretch of Série B and plans a reunion with Vasco in Campinas

With Serie B in the final stretch, Guarani continues in the fight for access and tries to touch the front line. This Thursday, Bugre receives the Vasco, at 7pm, at the Golden Brinco, for the 33rd round of the competition. In an exclusive interview, midfielder Bruno Silva, captain of the Campinas team, spoke about the bugrina campaign and planned the reunion with Cruz-Maltino.

The player had a spell at Gigante da Colina, but left the club thanks to an injunction in court. At the time, Bruno claimed the lack of collection of FGTS since November 2018. He spoke about another meeting with the club and recalled his injury, which made him lose space in the Rio team.

– The expectation is the same as always, to play a great game together with my teammates and come out victorious. My time at Vasco was very good. I learned a lot in this one year and five months at the club and I always did my best. In 2018 I underwent surgery on the fifth metatarsal where I was unable to play for five months. This was the most difficult moment at the club – said the athlete.

With 49 points, the Bugrina team is five behind Goiás, currently fourth. Esmeraldino stumbled in the round and only drew with Ponte Preta, in Goiânia. With that, a triumph on Thursday will be essential for both teams, as Vasco has 47. The direct confrontation can make the team from Campinas stick to the front, but it can put away the dream of access for good.

– We know that the championship is increasingly narrowing, but the preparation to arrive at this moment is not from now, but since the beginning of the competition. We are focused and working hard to achieve our goals – he said, and amended:

– Yes, we know that this game is fundamental, even more against a great team and a direct confrontation. It’s the game to stick in the G4 – completed. It is worth remembering that Guarani still faces Vasco, Avaí, Goiás and Botafogo, teams that want access.

The player spoke about the importance of the presence of the Guarani fans in this final stretch, in the Golden Earring. In addition, he analyzed his season in the Serie B dispute and explained that he renewed until the end of Paulistão 2022 thanks to a clause in his contract, as he played in more than 60% of the games.

Of the 32 rounds so far, the midfielder has played in 31, having a good streak and being leader of certain passes in the competition with 1571, according to the numbers of the portal “Footstats”. He revealed his greatest desire: gain access with Bugre and renew for longer.

– The support of the fans is essential. When the Golden Earring is full, the atmosphere is different – he revealed, and added:

– The dispute (for ownership) has always been healthy and respectful. At Paulistão, I was away for four games, but I never stopped working, always doing my best. I returned to the team and doesn’t leave anymore. My solo season has been very good. Out of 32 games in Serie B, I played 31, came out in two. And what I was left out was the third yellow card – he analyzed:

– My contract has a clause that if I played 60% of the games I would renew by the end of Paulistão in 2022. But my biggest wish is to move up to Serie A with Guarani and renew for more years here – he concluded.