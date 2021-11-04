Apple Fitness+ is now available in Brazil and Portugal – MacMagazine

Good news for on-call exercise lovers! After almost a year since its launch, the Apple Fitness+ landed today at Brazil, in Portugal and in a number of other countries.

If you still don’t see the Fitness+ tab (within the Fitness app, between the Summary and Share tabs), try restarting your iPhone/iPad.

Apple Fitness+ is the first fitness service made for the Apple Watch, with guided workouts and meditations for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV so users can exercise wherever and whenever it’s most convenient. It has training programs for pregnant women, seniors and beginners.

Fitness+ was created to be welcoming to everyone, with exercises and meditations that take into account the level of physical preparation, all guided by a charismatic, motivating and accessible team of instructors. Every day, we hear from users who have had their lives changed by Fitness+. These inspiring stories have led us to bring the service to as many users as we can, which is why we’re so happy to bring the health benefits of Fitness+ to 15 new countries, so more people around the world can have a place to stay. feel motivated to stay healthier and more active every day. —Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of fitness technologies

The service’s arrival had already been announced at Apple’s September event, and its launch date was confirmed last week. Now it’s official: in addition to Brazil and Portugal, the service has also reached the following countries/regions: Germany, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia and Switzerland — it was already available in Australia, Canada, the United States, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Now, 21 countries/territories have access to Fitness+.

Subtitles

Something to note is that, as previously announced by Apple, the platform videos not are dubbed, but available with subtitles in the languages ​​of the countries. Although this is not ideal for those who are exercising, at least we now have the possibility to use the service here.

In an interview we covered earlier, Blahnik opened up the possibility that, in the future, the service could gain classes with Brazilian teachers.

Exercises

There are 11 types of exercise available in different durations, including: HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Core, Dance, Bike, Pilates, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindfulness Recovery. For those who are more competitive, HIIT, Treadmill, Bike and Row workouts have an optional Performance Bar, which shows in real time how a user’s effort is compared to someone who has completed that workout before. All workouts include a Fitness+ trainer demonstrating variation so you always have someone to follow, regardless of the user’s ability.

The trainings are accompanied by songs from the best known artists of the moment and designed to keep users motivated from start to finish, whether in a 5-minute or 45-minute workout. For Apple Music subscribers, favorite Fitness+ workout songs can be saved for later listening, anywhere. When choosing an exercise or meditation, users can use the intuitive filter tool to select what matters most, be it the type of exercise, instructor, duration, music or equipment needed.

Exercises with family and friends

With the arrival of the SharePlay feature, Fitness+ subscribers can exercise or meditate with family or friends (up to 32 people) to help each other stay motivated and engaged. Through FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad, the selected Fitness+ session is streamed in sync to all participants. They can go to the Fitness app, select a workout or meditation, see friends and family on the screen, and get started.

SharePlay also works with Apple TV, so users can exercise on the big screen while connected with friends on FaceTime using their iPhone or iPad. When doing a group exercise through SharePlay, users will be able to see their metrics and progress until they complete Activity circles while still seeing and hearing their friends. During a workout, when someone advances on the Performance Bar or closes their Activity circles, all exercise participants will be notified to celebrate together.

Prices

Fitness+ costs BRL 29.90/month in Brazil is €9.99/month in Portugal. You can also subscribe to the service as part of the Apple One Premium, which also reached those same countries — in addition to Fitness+, the plan gives you access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 2TB of storage on iCloud+ for R$69.50 a month.

Fitness+ can be shared by up to six family members for the same price, enabling other Apple Watch users in the same household to take advantage of the service as well.

The service supports an Apple Watch Series 3 or later (minimum watchOS 7.2) paired to an iPhone 6s or later (with iOS 14.3 or later). To have the newest features, you need to be running watchOS 8.1, iOS 15.1/iPadOS 15.1 and/or tvOS 15.1 at a minimum.

For those eager to test the service, run to update your Apple Watch and start sweating!