Archaeologists find heads of Greek gods on site in Turkey; see PHOTOS | World

Turkish archaeologists find statues of two heads of Greek gods at an archaeological site in the west of the country, reported the Kütahya Dumlupınar University.
The excavations took place at the archaeological site of Aizanoi, and in late October revealed statues of Aphrodite and Dionysus, dating back more than 5,000 years.
Statue of Dionysus discovered at an archeological site in Turkey in October 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/University Kütahya Dumlupınar
The discovered artifacts illustrate two gods belonging to the Greek pantheon. Aphrodite is the goddess of love and beauty and Dionysus the god of wine.
The coordinator of the archaeological site, Professor Gökhan Coşkun of Kütahya Dumlupınar University, said in an interview with Anadolu agency that 100 people were involved in the discovery.
Aphrodite’s head amid excavations in western Turkey — Photo: Reproduction/University Kütahya Dumlupınar
“These are important findings because they show that the polytheistic cults of ancient Greece continued to exist for years and were not lost during the Roman Empire,” Coşkun said.
The researcher also said that excavations seem to reveal that there was a statue workshop in operation in the explored region.
Archaeologist excavates statue of Aphrodite in Turkish archaeological site — Photo: Reproduction/University Kütahya Dumlupınar
The city of Aizanoi, about 300 kilometers from Istanbul, is well known for housing an ancient temple erected to Zeus, the god of gods.
The exploited area was nominated in 2012 for the UNESCO heritage list and is under evaluation by the United Nations agency. It is part of the territory that belonged to the Greeks in antiquity.