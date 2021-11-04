Arezzo and Soma closed the day on a high after news of a possible merger

(Rebeca Soares and Italo Bertão Filho, special for the E-Investor) – After an unsuccessful attempt to purchase retailer Hering in April, Arezzo (ARZZ3) would be interested in acquiring Grupo Soma (SOMA3), which bought Hering for R$ 5.1 billion in the first half. As a result of the news, both stocks closed higher on Wednesday (3).

SOMA3 closed the trading session at R$14.80, after an appreciation of 8.90%, and ARZZ3 rose 5.33%, closing the day at R$80.06. In the annual accumulated, the papers rise 11.6% and 17.7%%, respectively. This Wednesday (3), the Ibovespa registered a slight increase of 0.06% at the close of the session.

According to information released by Pipeline/Valor, the conversation is preliminary and may not go forward, but the matter should be discussed by the board of Soma, owner of brands like Animale and Farm.

The scenario contributed to the positive direction of the retail sector. “Investors are reducing exposure in the mining and steel sector, looking more carefully at retail stocks, which have suffered very recently with the increase in interest rates”, comments Genial strategist Filipe Villegas.

According to him, the relaxation of isolation measures due to the advance of vaccination and the slowdown of the pandemic also contribute to the good performance of companies in the segment, which may have even more prominence with the heating up of commerce during the Christmas period.

Trading in the sector

Arezzo stated that it maintains discussions with “several potential partners”, but that it has not signed any document involving Grupo Soma. The company stated that, in order to consolidate itself as a “house of brands”, it is actively seeking opportunities to complement its portfolio. “The company has preliminary conversations on the subject with several potential partners.”

In April, Hering announced to the market that it had rejected a proposal for R$ 3 billion from Arezzo. Soon after, the company from Santa Catarina announced the merger with Grupo Soma, for R$ 5.1 billion. Even with the frustrated acquisition of Hering, Arezzo continued to expand its portfolio.

In June, it announced the purchase of fashion company BAW Clothing for R$ 105 million. In addition, last year, the company had already taken over the Rio de Janeiro brand Reserva for R$715 million.

Soma’s merger with Hering was completed on 15 September. Currently, 37.62% of Grupo Soma’s share capital belongs to the group’s controllers, which grew in size over time, with several acquisitions. Opportunity has 6.51%, Atmos has 5.81% and Verde has 5.62%.

In Arezzo, 45.84% of the shareholding control belongs to the Birman family – the company’s founder, Anderson Lemos Birman, holds 31.14% of the capital, and the CEO of Arezzo and Anderson’s son, Alexandre Café Birman, with 14, 70%./WITH REUTERS

