Armory lawyers suggest the possibility of ‘sabotage’

The lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, responsible for the guns in the film ‘Rust’, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence, appeared this morning on the show “Today” to reveal their theory that there is a possibility that there was a “sabotage” in the accident. which culminated in the death of Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography.

With this, they suggest that perhaps someone intentionally placed a real bullet in the dummy ammo box. According to them, the person who could have done this would have access and the opportunity to do so between 11 am and 1 pm, when the ammunition was left unattended outside the vault.

In addition, the lawyers also report that Hannah wasn’t even at the church during the incident because it wasn’t a filming session or a rehearsal, but an opportunity to discover camera angles.

However, they admit that the gun’s chamber was actually inspected by their client. They said Reed gave away six rounds – thinking they were all blanks – and didn’t notice a real bullet was in the middle. After that, she handed the gun to assistant director David Halls, who went to church with Alec Baldwin and the rest of the team.

Bowles and Gorence reinforce that the tragedy was not Gutierrez-Reed’s fault. “The entire production set became unsafe due to a number of factors, including the lack of security meetings. This was not Hannah’s fault,” they said.

Hannah insists safety is her priority at work. Furthermore, she points out that she was chosen for two positions in “Rust”, which, she says, hindered her concentration on her armory duties. Her lawyers also say she went out of her way to fulfill her duties, but was overruled by the production.

The accident

The director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died on October 21, victim of an accidental shot made by Alec Baldwin who, in theory, should have used a scenographic weapon, but, according to investigators in the case, the ammunition that was inside the pistol was real. The director was even rescued by plane to the University of New Mexico Hospital, but she did not resist and died from her injuries. So far, no one has been indicted.

In addition to Halyna, the actor also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, who was discharged from hospital shortly after the accident.