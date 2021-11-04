Article Reports Errors in Pfizer Vaccine Research; it is necessary to investigate – 11/03/2021

Yesterday (2), it was published in the prestigious scientific period BMJ (british medical Journal) an article that makes complaints that inadequate scientific practices were adopted in Pfizer’s vaccine trials and that data was also falsified. According to the article, this could have harmed the integrity of the results obtained in the research and even the safety of patients.

The charges were made by Brook Jackson, former regional director of windstorm Research Group —company that conducted vaccine trials in the US. He claimed that the company falsified data, used “unblinded” patients (researchers and/or dose recipients knew whether they were taking vaccine or placebo), employed vaccinators without adequate training, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in the main phase study III.

These allegations are extremely serious, mainly because they were published in a highly respected journal in the medical field. It is worth explaining that the BMJ is not part of a conventional media and without editorial rigor. The journal is considered a reliable source of medical literature, extremely influential and renowned in the world when the subject is public health.

However, it is important to note that Paul was the author of the article. Thacker, an odd figure who has worked extensively to give visibility to anti-vaccination groups and vehemently attacked respectable scientific communicators, while positioning himself as a scientific and investigative communicator, in addition to having been vaccinated against covid-19 (that is, he acts against vaccines, but insisted on being immunized).

But let’s focus on what was published, as there are many things there that need to be investigated and explained to the population. Historically, vaccines are essential to ensuring public health, and we must not let possibly inappropriate actions by a company or an article from an anti-vax communicator that produces questionable content damage the reputation that vaccination has earned over time.

The accusations are extremely serious and it is necessary to investigate as soon as possible if there really was a falsification of data or if the accusations are false.

The vaccine is safe

Several other researches have already been done around the world and the accusations should not call into question the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, much less make someone change their mind and stop taking their dose. This needs to be made clear.

However, I am demanding that the accusations be investigated because they speak of serious errors in the study data, which must be clarified. During the research, no matter how mild the symptoms generated, when they are not correctly monitored and there is no accurate notification of possible adverse effects generated, the results of vaccine efficacy and safety may not be correct — which can even harm public health and vaccine distribution strategies.

For this reason, in the scientific world, we call so much attention to the fact that studies are double-blind — that is, neither volunteers nor professionals know what they are injecting. This prevents actions of personal interest from harming the results of the study (someone who is anti-vax and in the research knows that they received the vaccine and not the placebo, for example, could put themselves at risk for being infected, which would drop the percentage efficacy of the immunizing agent). Or that the data is falsified (for example, scientists do not notify that vaccinated people became sick, which causes the percentages of effectiveness of the immunizing agent to increase).

All studies for the use of a vaccine in the population must follow the scientific methodology to the letter, including the question of the research being double-blind. Therefore, it is necessary to investigate whether the research did not maintain scientific rigor and punish those responsible.

Why have reports not been filed before?

The BMJ article says that Brook Jackson notified Ventavia several times about the problems in the study. Then he sent an email complaint to the FDA (food and drug Administration, American organ similar to our Anvisa). The day he did this, Jackson was fired. So, the director provided the BMJ dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings and emails.

Jackson took several pictures with his cell phone that show discarded needles in a biohazard plastic bag rather than a sharps container box, which is the correct way to dispose of this type of material. Another example was photographs showing vaccine packaging materials with the identification numbers of research volunteers left open, potentially revealing who the participants were.

The issue of technical errors at the application site is worrisome, but it does not compromise the study data as much — however, if it really happened, it put the participants’ health at risk. Now, the fact that they found the volunteers’ identification bags, if real, is a very serious accusation.

This needs to be investigated as it could not happen at all. When we ask for the signature of each volunteer’s participation document, we guarantee that their identity will be preserved. At the same time, if information is not taken care of, it can be used to manipulate the results—as I explained above.

Another extremely worrying thing is about the FDA’s action. If the agency was notified by a Ventavia director about these cases of possible data falsification, incorrect monitoring of possible side effects caused by the vaccine, and inadequate methods of application, it should have immediately carried out a surprise inspection on the spot.

Ordinary people and companies pass, but regulatory agencies stay and need to maintain credibility, so that we don’t get into social chaos, because practically everything we consume is evaluated by regulatory agencies.

I repeat: all these matters must be investigated and, if the accusations are true, those responsible punished. But I emphasize that a malicious company or people, however perverse they may be, cannot affect our fight against the pandemic and give ammunition to anti-vax.

Vaccines are working very well in combating and controlling deaths caused by covid-19 and will soon allow us to live safely again, without fear of going to work, studying and seeking a socially dignified life. At the same time, we have to fall on these tenebrous actions, wherever they come from!