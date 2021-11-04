As civil war raging, Ethiopian leader who won the Nobel Peace Prize promises to ‘bury enemies with our blood’

ADDIS ABEBA — On the one-year anniversary of a civil war that triggered one of today’s most serious humanitarian crises, Ethiopian Prime Minister and 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed pledged this Wednesday to “bury enemies with our blood”, referring to the forces in the Tigre region that have been adding victories in recent days, capturing important cities and considering advancing to the capital Addis Ababa.

“The pit that’s dug will be very deep.” It will be where the enemy will be buried, not where Ethiopia will disintegrate,” Abiy said in a speech during an event at military headquarters in Addis Ababa. “Let’s bury this enemy with our blood and bones, and make Ethiopia’s glory high again.

The Nobel Peace That Declared War: The trajectory of Abiy Ahmed, the controversial prime minister of Ethiopia

Another request to “bury” the enemy in a post on the premier’s Facebook page over the weekend was removed by the platform for violating its policies against incitement and support for violence, according to the company.

“As the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia intensifies, we are committed to helping keep people safe and preventing harm online and offline through our platforms,” ​​a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Abiy had in recent days called for citizens to take up arms to defend themselves against rebels and on Tuesday declared a six-month state of emergency in the country.

‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Fear and hostility rise as Ethiopia’s military controls Tigre

The measure authorizes the Abiy government to order civilians of military age to be trained and that they also perform military duties. In addition, it allows authorities to arbitrarily arrest anyone suspected of collaborating with “terrorist groups” — a classification given to the Tigre People’s Liberation Front (FLPT), which governs the Tigre region after the conflict broke out.

After the announcement of the state of emergency, there were reports of members of the Tigre ethnic group being detained. The reason for the arrests is not clear, but even before the measure, since the beginning of the war, there have been different reports of persecution of Tigre citizens because of their ethnicity.





Ethiopian children who fled the war in Tigre queuing to receive food in a refugee camp in Sudan Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP Members of the Amhara militia, allies of the federal government, gathered. Alongside troops from Eritrea and Addis Ababa, members of the ethnic group fight against the forces of Tigré Photo: Eduardo Soteras / AFP A man receives treatment after being wounded in an air raid in a supermarket in the Tigre region Photo: Finbarr O’Reilly / NYT Family fleeing war in the Tigre region at a school that became a shelter for internally displaced people in the regional capital Mek’ele Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP 13-year-old Kisanet Gebremikael with her mother in a hospital in Tigre’s capital, Mek’ele. Kisanet was preparing lunch with his older sister when the roof of his house collapsed after being hit by an unidentified gunshot Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP Tens of thousands of Ethiopians in the capital Addis Ababa take to the streets to demonstrate support for the federal armed forces against the Tigre People’s Liberation Front (FLPT) Photo: Amanuel Sileshi / AFP Thousands of young tigrés walk to join the Tigre Defense Forces south of the regional capital, Mek’ele, in the war against the federal government Photo: Finbarr O’Reilly / NYT Residents of Mek’ele, capital of the Tigre region, celebrate the retaking of the city by rebel forces after 8 months of civil war in Ethiopia Photo: Finbarr O’Reilly / NYT Thousands of Ethiopian soldiers walk Mek’ele after being captured by Tigre’s forces Photo: Finbarr O’Reilly / NYT A supposedly Eritrean war tank abandoned on a highway in Tigre. Eitrean soldiers are accused of atrocities against the Tigre population Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP Children play in front of a bombed hotel in the city of Humera, Ethiopia Photo: Eduardo Soteras / AFP

The FLPT ruled Ethiopia with an iron fist for nearly 30 years, until Abiy came to power in 2018. The premier, who was part of the coalition led by the Tigres Party, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 after releasing political prisoners, authorize the return of outlawed political parties and seal a peace agreement with Eritrea, ending a two-decade conflict between the two nations.

Abiy, however, has also been accused of resuming old and authoritarian measures, arresting journalists and opponents. He sent federal troops to the Tigre region in November 2020 after rebels attacked a federal base in the region to remove the party from power. The conflict has left tens of thousands of refugees, forced millions of people to flee their homes and left 400,000 people starving in the region, where 5.2 million people — most of its population — are in urgent need of humanitarian aid. The UN has already accused the Ethiopian government of blocking the inflow of aid.

effects of war: In Tigre city, Ethiopians are terrified

Report: all sides committed abuses

A report produced jointly by the UN and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a state body, said on Wednesday that all sides of the conflict had committed violations that could be considered war crimes.

Covering the period from November 3, 2020 to June 28, 2021, when the tigres recaptured the regional capital Mek’ele in an impressive turn of events, the document accuses all sides of torturing and killing civilians, as well as rape and imprisonment. because of the ethnicity of the detainees.

The document, however, was criticized by some organizations and experts for not being complete and not addressing the scale of atrocities committed by different sides. Since the beginning of the conflict, different investigations by newspapers and international organizations have revealed episodes of violations and massacres on all sides – many of them ignored by the report -, most of which fall on militias from the Amhara region and Eritrean troops, both Alidas of Abiy.

UNICEF: Famine threatens 100,000 children amid conflict in Tigre, Ethiopia

The bias of the Ethiopian Rights Commission itself was called into question because it is an Ethiopian government organization and because its head, Daniel Bekele, has already demonstrated, even publicly, an alleged partisanship to Addis Ababa.

In January 2021, when there was already evidence of atrocities by troops allied with the federal government, Bekele “downplayed the scale of violations that took place in Tigré,” according to the Tigre Human Rights Forum, in an article published on Ethiopia Insight. , citing that he had said that “it is comforting to know that the military operation did not result in consequences as serious as was originally feared.” The statements were used as propaganda by the federal government itself during the conflict.

UN: Air strike in the regional capital of Tigre, Ethiopia, killed three children

Abiy said in a statement that he accepted the report despite having “serious reservations”, adding that the findings “clearly established the allegation of genocide as false and totally devoid of any factual basis”.

The report also stated, according to Reuters, that it was not possible to say whether hunger was being used as a weapon, despite the former head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha, its acronym in English) already accused the Eritrea of ​​practice.

In an interview in Geneva, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the document “is impartial”, saying the organizations “have not come under pressure from the government”.