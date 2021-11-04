As well as Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, meet former couples who have played opposite | TV & Famous

It’s not because their relationships ended that ex-couples need to stop working together, is it? In the world of the famous, it turns and moves, there is a reunion of old couples, some even reliving in fiction that love story that no longer exists in real life.

This is the case of Cauã Reymond and Alinne Moraes. The actors, who dated between 2002 and 2005, will live a romantic couple in Um Lugar ao Sol, an upcoming soap opera at 9.

According to Alinne, they recognize each other in many moments and this intimacy is seen in the video.

“We are happy and excited about the opportunity to be united again to tell a beautiful story”, explained the actress, who in the plot of Licia Manzo live Barbarian, girlfriend of Renato, one of the twins played by Cauã.

Letícia Spiller and Marcello Novaes were a fiction couple in three soap operas — Photo: TV Globo

Letícia Spiller and Marcello Novaes are another ex-couple who have already met again in soap operas in a romantic way. They started dating during the 1994 recordings of Quatro por Quatro, in which the romantic couple lived. babalu and raí. In 1997 and 2016, they returned to act together as a couple, respectively in Zazá and Sol Nascente.

“The public likes us because they have a nice image of our family, people identify and cheer because it is in the collective unconscious of those who followed that story in ‘Four for Four’ and our life story”, pointed out the actress, mother 25-year-old actor Pedro Novaes, the result of his relationship with Marcelo.

Sophie Charlotte and Caio Castro

Sophie Charlotte and Caio Castro started dating when they worked together in Malhação (2007). The relationship was short-lived, they became friends and went back to acting together in 2011, with the brothers Amália and Antenor, from Fina Estampa.

Maria Ribeiro and Paulo Betti were married from 2001 to 2005 and from this relationship was born João, currently 18 years old. The romance is over, but the friendship remains firm and strong. The two even played opposite roles in Império, as Téo Pereira and Danielle. In the same soap opera, Maria was a romantic partner of another ex-husband, who at the time was still current: Caio Blat. Maria and Caio were together for 12 years, from 2005 to 2017, and are parents of 11-year-old Bento.

Paulo Betti was married for 25 years to Eliane Giardini, a relationship that generated two daughters, Juliana and Mariana. In 2019, Betti and Eliane were together in Orphans of the Earth, as the couple Paulo and Rânia.

“My partnership with Eliane is biblical. We were 25 years together and, at the beginning of our career, we were supports for each other… We were everything! I have two daughters with Eliane, and it would be a disaster if we didn’t really get along understood. It’s a joy to be able to work with her,” said Paulo.

Marina Ruy Barbosa and Klebber Toledo

Império also brought together another former couple: Marina Ruy Barbosa and Klebber Toledo. The romance began when they starred in Morde & Assopra (2011). The relationship lasted about three years and ended when they recorded Império.

Mariana Ximenes and Caio Blat

Caio Blat and Mariana Ximenes were lovers in their adolescence. As a couple, they acted together in Andando nas Nuvens (1999). In 2013, already separated, they met again in Joia Rara.

Cláudia Abreu and Fabio Assunção

Cláudia Abreu and Fabio Assunção started dating during the recordings of Pátria Minha, in 1994, in which the romantic couple Alice and Rodrigo lived. The relationship lasted about six years. In 2003, they returned to starring in Celebridade, as Laura Proença and Renato Mendes.

Nathalia Dill and Sergio Guize

The courtship of Nathalia Dill and Sergio Guizé lasted two years. The novel began during the recordings of Alto Astral (2015), a plot in which the protagonists Laura and Caique lived. In 2019, the two shared the cast of the same soap opera, A Dona do Pedaço, as Chiclete and Fabiana.