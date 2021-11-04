Astronomers found water in a galaxy 12.8 billion light years away

A team of scientists led by Srevani Jarugula, an astronomer at the University of Illinois, analyzed galaxy SPT0311-58 with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope. They were able to detect abundant water and carbon monoxide there, suggesting that the molecular universe was in a process of development and strengthening in the period after primordial stars formed elements. In addition to being the most detailed study of the molecular gas present in a galaxy in the early universe, this was the most distant detection of water in a galaxy that regularly forms stars.

Located 12.8 billion light years from Earth, SPT0311-58 was first observed by ALMA scientists in 2017 while it was in the Epoch of Reionization, which occurred at a time when the universe was only 780 million years old. — that is, 5% of your current age. At that time, the first stars and galaxies were being formed, so much so that SPT0311-58 is actually a galaxy made up of two, and scientists believe they are in the process of merging.

On the left is a composite image of the dust and molecular lines of water and carbon monoxide. Right, composition of information from dust, molecular lines of water and carbon monoxide (Image: Reproduction/SOUL (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/S. Dagnello (NRAO)

Their star formation processes are consuming the gas that would be the fuel to give rise to new stars, and at some point this could turn the pair into two large, massive elliptical galaxies like those in the local universe. Thanks to the molecular gas observations conducted by ALMA, it was possible to detect the molecules of carbon monoxide and water, formed by first-generation elements. “This galaxy is currently the most massive known redshift galaxy, or at a time when the universe was still very young,” explained Jarugula.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

As it has more gas and dust than other galaxies in the universe, this galaxy provides some interesting opportunities for observing the amount of molecules present there, as well as helping astronomers to understand also how these elements necessary for the emergence of life affected development. of the primordial universe. For example, consider water: after molecular hydrogen and carbon monoxide, water is the third most abundant molecule in the universe, and emissions from water molecules can be observed by scientists.

That’s because the dust absorbs ultraviolet radiation from the galaxy’s stars, which is then emitted as photons of infrared light. “This causes the water molecules to churn, creating the emissions that scientists can observe — in this case, it helped us detect the water emissions in this massive galaxy,” said the author. “This correlation can be used to develop water as a remnant of star formation, which can then be applied to galaxies on a cosmological scale.”

Thus, the study showed how far water can exist in the universe, and it also raises new questions related to the amount of gas and dust that could have been united to form stars and galaxies at such an early stage in the universe. “To answer this, further studies of star-forming galaxies and similar ones are needed to gain a better understanding of the structural formation and evolution of the early universe,” he concluded.

The article with the study results was accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and can be accessed in the pre-print version, still without peer review, in the arXiv repository.

Source: ALMA