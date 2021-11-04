Astronomers have found planet that survived the death of its star – International

When our sun enters its death throes in approximately 5 billion years, it will incinerate our planet and then collapse dramatically into a dead ember known as white dwarf. But the fate of more distant planets like Jupiter or Saturn is less clear.

In early October, in the magazine nature, astronomers have reported observing a tantalizing preview of the afterlife of our solar system: a Jupiter-sized planet orbiting a white dwarf about 6,500 light-years away.

Known as MOA-2010-BLG-477Lb, the planet occupies an orbit comparable to that of Jupiter. The discovery not only offers a glimpse of our cosmic future, but raises the possibility that any life on “surviving” worlds can resist the death of its stars.

“Although there is a lot of evidence of rocky planetary debris orbiting white dwarfs, we have little information about intact planets,” said Joshua Blackman, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Tasmania and lead author of the study.

“The fate of our solar system will probably be similar to MOA-2010-BLG-477Lb,” he added in an email. “The sun will become a white dwarf, the inner planets will be swallowed up, and the planets with a wider orbit like Jupiter and Saturn, will survive.”

The planet was first seen because of the light warping effects of its gravitational field, a phenomenon known as microlensing. After searching for years for its host star with the Keck II telescope in Hawaii, Blackman and his colleagues concluded that it was orbiting a white dwarf that is too faint to be directly observed.

Astronomers using a different method last year reported seeing another intact Jupiter-like planet known as WD 1856b, closely orbiting a white dwarf. But the MOA-2010-BLG-477Lb encircles its hidden starshell approximately 3 times the distance between Earth and the Sun, making it the first known planet to occupy a Jupiter-like orbit around a white dwarf. O WD 1856b, on the other hand, orbits its white dwarf every 1.4 days, suggesting that it migrated to its current position after the death of its star, although the exact mechanics of this trip are still being investigated.

Andrew Vanderburg, assistant professor of physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who led the team that discovered the WD 1856b, said the new study’s findings seem solid. He also noted that planets with wide orbits around white dwarfs are likely more abundant than those with narrow orbits, but that the latter group is simpler to detect.

“If I had to guess, I would say their population is much more common because it just has to stay there and nothing happens to it,” Vandenburg said. “That seems to me the most likely outcome, at least at this point in the universe’s history.”

Dying stars expel harmful radiation as they advance to a stage called red giants and introduce turbulence into their systems that can destroy life. But there are some speculative scenarios that might preserve the habitability of white dwarf systems.

“There are a lot of things that need to work out,” said Vanderburg. He imagines a planet far away from a red giant star that then moves inward after the star becomes a white dwarf and retains “enough water to potentially be a pleasant place to live” when the star turns into a white dwarf.

As white dwarfs are small and dark, such a planet would have to be in a very close orbit for liquid water to exist. However, if life were to emerge on a world like Jupiter’s moon Europa, which might contain an underground ocean warmed by Jupiter’s tidal forces, it could survive at a greater distance from the star.

“If humanity is still around in 5 billion years, we would probably have a better chance of surviving the red giant phase of the sun on a moon of Jupiter than on Earth,” said Blackman. /TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

