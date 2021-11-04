At 69, Vera Fischer impresses with great physical shape

Vera Fischer shared a photo on social networks this Wednesday afternoon (3rd), and left the followers enchanted by her beauty at 69 years old. In her closet, the actress who is on the air at Vale a Pena See Again in ‘The clone’, showed great physical shape and was highly praised.

Wearing a blouse with a very delicate lace ruffle, Vera tied it at the waist and showed her negative belly and paired it with pajama shorts with a dot print. “The drawings on the mirror are by little [pequeno] Gabriel. take care, please [por favor]. Huge affection, that of yours Vera”, subtitled.

In addition to the drawings, the amount of perfume in Vera’s closet also drew attention, with four entire shelves with various bottles scattered around. In less than an hour on air, the actress’s publication had already surpassed more than 10 thousand likes.

Vera Fischer opens the aging game

The actress gave an interview to Ana Paula Bazolli, from Gshow, and talked about the relationship with her body. According to Vera, her self-esteem is up to date and she declared that she didn’t see any problems with getting older, she continues working without caring about her age.

“Aging cannot be a problem. I deal with time working. Looking for new things to do. And there is still a lot, right? You can’t stop and think about the time passing.”, he declared, stating that he thinks he is a woman.

