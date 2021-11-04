At age 11, son of Eliza Samudio and goalkeeper Bruno wins a scholarship

At age 11, Bruninho Samudio, son of the former goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes it’s from Eliza Samudio, murdered at the behest of the former Flamengo athlete, nurtures the expectation of becoming a great soccer player.

“My grandmother always told me to study, even though I like soccer. She tells me to study, because if it doesn’t work out, I’ll have a plan B. Otherwise, I’ll be kind of nothing in life, right”, said Bruninho, in his first interview, to the psychologist and coach Renata Gouvêa’s channel , on Youtube. The boy focuses on his studies to ensure a better future, as he doesn’t have any financial help from his father.

Proud, he says that today he studies in a private school on his own merits in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul. “My school is very good, thanks to God and my dedication, because many people give up on the way and I never gave up . One day I spoke to my mother (grandmother Sonia): ‘one day I’ll be able to study at a good school’. And I got a 100% scholarship, that was something I got myself. My school is great”, he described, still shuffling sentences due to his young age.

