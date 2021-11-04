At COP-26, the NGO draws attention to the ‘critical situation’ in the Amazon: ‘Emergency’

The executive director of the NGO Amazon Watch, Leila Salazar-López, said on Thursday, 4, that the situation in the forest is critical. “The Amazon is at a turning point. The Amazon is in a state of emergency”, he warned during a press conference held at the Climate Convention (COP-26), in Glasgow, Scotland.

She stressed that a lot is said in figures at the event about helping the region, but few practical actions have been seen. “In the last few days, we’ve heard billions to protect Indians, forests,” he said.

It is necessary, however, according to the director, to exclude financing of activities in the oil and other fossil fuels sector around the world.

Specifically about the region, she highlighted that there are companies in this segment in Ecuador, Peru and “all around the Amazon”. “We don’t have any more time. We have to stop funding to stop degradation.”

Indigenous leader Huitoto Muruy, Jorge Perez, said that there are communities with basic food problems and that in some areas there are water contaminated by this type of activity, with people with serious health problems. What he wants is for those responsible to assume this responsibility and stop creating environmental problems.

The government is unwilling or unable to answer the question about the request to end exploitative activity in Peru. “We ask the authorities, financial institutions, banks to accompany us in our demands and that these activities do not represent a problem for the people.”

Other representatives of NGOs and indigenous tribes who were at the press conference also strongly criticized the presence of oil companies in the region, recounting examples of degradation in the region and negative interference with local communities. Likewise, they added to the chorus of requests for the suspension of financing to the sector.

