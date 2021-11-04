Atlético-MG has a 94.4% chance of being champion

Atlético-MG beat Grêmio 2-1, yesterday, at Mineirão, in a delayed match of the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, Galo reached 62 points and placed 10 points ahead of Palmeiras, vice-leader. Thus, the team led by coach Cuca achieved a 94.4% chance of winning the national competition. The study that points out this probability is from the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Even in 3rd place at Brasileirão, Flamengo appears with a 3.3% chance of being champion — since Rubro-negro still has two games behind against Grêmio and Atlético-GO. While Alviverde, led by Abel Ferreira, who has played his 29 games so far, is appointed with only a 2.2% chance of reaching the title.

At the bottom of the table, Grêmio’s situation is desperate. With 28 games played, Tricolor Gaucho has only 26 points added and occupies the 19th place. The risk of falling for the Series B of the Brazilian Championship is 85.5%.

Still in the Z-4, Chapecoense is already relegated and there are three other “spots” left for the Serie B dispute next season. Juventude (18th with 30 points in 29 games) appears with a 76.4% risk of falling and Sport (17th with 30 points in 30 games) has 76.2% of falling to the second division.

The outlook improved for Santos (15th) and Bahia (16th), with 35 and 33 points, respectively. With the victory by 1-0, away from home, against Athletico-PR in the last round, Peixe reduced the chances of playing in the Serie B of Brasileirão to 11%. And the Bahia Tricolor, which has not lost for six games in the competition, has a 19.3% fall risk.