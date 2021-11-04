Atlético-MG reaches a 94% chance of winning the Brazilian title after victory over Grêmio; see probabilities

Party in Minas Gerais. After the victory by 2-1 over Grêmio, this Wednesday, at Mineirão, to more than 56,000 fans, Atlético-MG took a big step towards the title of the Brazilian Championship. Galo opened 10 points at the top of the table and reached a 93.9% chance of winning the cup (check here the data of the 20 teams in Serie A).

The calculations are by Professor Gilcione Nonato Costa, from the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). Flamengo now has 3.3% (and two games less), Palmeiras with 2.7% and Bragantino and Fortaleza with 0.1%.





At the moment, Atlético-MG is the leader of the Brazilian Campeoanto with 62 points conquered, 10 more than Palmeiras, runner-up with 52. The table is followed by Flamengo, with 50 (and two games in hand) and by Bragantino , with 49. Fortaleza, fifth place, has 48.

Galo will now face, until the end of the championship, América-MG, Corinthians, Athletico, Juventude, Palmeiras, Fluminense, Bragantino, Bahia and Grêmio, in this sequence.





“Let’s think game by game, I know we have three games at home, but we’re going to play one at a time. Let’s direct on Wednesday’s game – said coach Cuca.