Atlético-MG wins, sinks Grêmio in the Z-4 ​​and takes the lead even further

Galo played in front of 56,000 fans and now has 10 points more than Palmeiras and is starting to get his hands on the cup

In the late 19th round of the Brazilian championship, O Atlético-MG took his chances and won the Guild 2-1 this Wednesday, in the crowded Mineirão.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Zaracho opened the scoring for Galo after 12 minutes of play. At 11 in the second half, Campaz drew for the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul.

At 30 minutes into the final stage, Campaz stretched his arm too far in the barrier of a free kick and committed a penalty that was converted by Vargas.

Championship status

With the result, Atlético-MG goes to 62 points and shoots even more in the lead of the Brazilian Championship, opening 10 of advantage for the vice-leader Palmeiras and 12 for Flamengo, who have two games less.

Grêmio, on the other hand, sees the ghost of Série B getting closer and closer. The team from Rio Grande do Sul is in 26 points in the penultimate position, with 28 games played.

Borja loses goals

Even before Galo opened the scoring, Grêmio created two excellent chances with Borja, who came face to face with Éverson in both. One he sent on the crossbar and the other kicked out.

Borja also hit the crossbar in a shot from outside the area and lost another goal in a header where he went up alone in the area. All this only in the first half.

Record in Mineirão

The match had more than 56,000 fans at Mineirão, setting the record for attendance in the year in Brazilian football.

upcoming games

Galo returns to play on Sunday, again at Mineirão, in the derby against América-MG, at 4 pm (Brasilia).

Grêmio will have nothing less than Gre-Nal against Inter on Saturday, at 7:30 pm (Brasília), in Beira-Rio.

Datasheet

Atlético-MG 2 x 1 Grêmio

GOALS: Zaracho and Vargas (CAM); Campaz (GRE)

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga (Mariano), Alonso, Réver and Arana; Allan, Tchê Tchê (Jair), Zaracho (Savarino) and Nacho; Hulk (Vargas) and Diego Costa (Nathan). Technician: Cuca

GUILD: Chapecó; Rafinha, Ruan, Geromel, Cortez; Thiago Santos (Robert), Lucas Silva (Sarará), Villasanti (Campaz); Ferreirinha (Alisson), Douglas Costa and Borja (Diego Souza). Technician: Vágner Mancini