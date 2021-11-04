Azul CEO says he is ready to buy 100% of Latam, in an interview with Chilean newspaper

SAO PAULO — Azul is interested in buying 100% of Latam Airlines and is willing to make an offer for the company’s operations in Brazil and abroad if creditors do not reach an agreement on its restructuring plan at the end of this month, said the Brazilian airline CEO John Rodgerson told Chilean newspaper Diario Financiero on Monday.
John Rodgerson: ‘If no one bets on the future, we’ll stay the same,’ says Azul’s president after a partnership to bring ‘flying cars’
Latam is under judicial reorganization (Chapter 11) in the United States and is negotiating an agreement with creditors to keep the company standing.
“We know exactly what we’re going to offer,” Rodgerson said in the interview, adding that Azul will likely have to wait until November 23, when the legal limit for Latam’s restructuring to be approved is exhausted.
Capital column: Azul will fly straight to Fernando de Noronha from Congonhas
In the past, Azul said that its interest was in Latam’s Brazilian operations, but in the interview Rodgerson said that the plan was to buy and keep the entire company.
“We would buy the entire asset. I think the group has a lot of value and we are not thinking about dividing or selling divisions”, he said.
Rodgerson added that if Latam reaches an agreement on a restructuring, Azul will not be able to make its offer, but, according to him, everything indicates that such an agreement will not be reached.
Tourism takes off: With vaccination, occupation reacts in hotels and companies start hiring again
In an email response to a request for comment made by GLOBO, Latam said it would not comment on the matter.