Azul CEO says he is ready to buy 100% of Latam, in an interview with Chilean newspaper

SAO PAULO — Azul is interested in buying 100% of Latam Airlines and is willing to make an offer for the company’s operations in Brazil and abroad if creditors do not reach an agreement on its restructuring plan at the end of this month, said the Brazilian airline CEO John Rodgerson told Chilean newspaper Diario Financiero on Monday.

Latam is under judicial reorganization (Chapter 11) in the United States and is negotiating an agreement with creditors to keep the company standing.

“We know exactly what we’re going to offer,” Rodgerson said in the interview, adding that Azul will likely have to wait until November 23, when the legal limit for Latam’s restructuring to be approved is exhausted.

“We would buy the entire asset. I think the group has a lot of value and we are not thinking about dividing or selling divisions”, he said.

Rodgerson added that if Latam reaches an agreement on a restructuring, Azul will not be able to make its offer, but, according to him, everything indicates that such an agreement will not be reached.

In an email response to a request for comment made by GLOBO, Latam said it would not comment on the matter.