Azul’s flight between Congonhas and Noronha will be the longest made by an Embraer jet in Brazil

With the promise of a direct flight between Congonhas and Fernando de Noronha, a new record will soon be broken by Azul Linhas Aéreas, which will inaugurate the longest route to be taken by a Brazilian Embraer aircraft.

Disclosure – Embraer





The recently announced route will be the first to seamlessly connect the Fernando de Noronha archipelago with a city outside the Northeast, something unthinkable years ago. And this route will be possible and viable because of the Brazilian plane, as we will see below, and the possibility of refueling aircraft on the island.

First, let’s look at the longest routes within the country operated by Embraer jets. As the largest operator of Brazilian jets in the country, Azul naturally operated its longest domestic routes.

In 2009, a year after it was created, the company flew from Campinas to Manaus non-stop, totaling 1,410 nautical miles (2,611 km), with the first generation Embraer E190/E195 (E1). Today, this route is made by Airbus jets of the A320neo and A330ceo/neo models, larger in size, also aiming to carry a greater volume of cargo, given the Industrial Pole of Manaus.

In second place is a historic TRIP route inherited by Azul, the Belo Horizonte – Manaus flight, operated by the E175-E1 on a regular basis, and today sporadically on charter flights with the E195-E1, are 1,369 nm (2,535 km ) between the capital of Minas Gerais and Amazonas.

Thirdly, there is another Azul route, which was not as constant with the Embraer jets, between Belo Horizonte and Porto Velho, operated by the A320neo but which, at times, the E195-E1 was scaled, the distance between the two cities is 1,331 nm (2,465 km).

All these routes, however, will be surpassed by the flight between Congonhas and Noronha, which in a straight line will have 1,441 nautical miles (2,668km) to be completed in 4 hours of flight.





dress up

The distance from Congonhas to Fernando de Noronha is surprising, but it is well within the reach limit of the E2, which is 2600 nm (4,815 km) taking off at its maximum weight. The closest alternative airports are Natal and Recife, distant 210 nm (388 km) and 296 nm (548 km), respectively.

To reach the mainland, in case it fails to land in Noronha, the jet has to carry more fuel, which reduces its range, but still makes the route viable, as it is more than 1,000 nautical miles within its capacity.

Having overcome the challenge of reach, we entered another one: that of performance. The Noronha runway, on the archipelago’s only airfield, is 1,845 meters long, that is, 40 meters longer than the E195-E2 needs to take off at its maximum weight in ideal weather conditions.

Other jets such as the Boeing 737-700 or the Airbus A319, used by GOL and LATAM, would not be able to take off from Noronha at or close to their maximum weight, having to reduce their loading, whether with less fuel, passengers or cargo, bringing lower profitability or not allowing direct flights to the capital of São Paulo, in addition to being aircraft with older engines, which consume more, reflecting a higher flight cost.

As a result, the E195-E2 becomes the largest aircraft capable of operating on the Island without many restrictions, standing out again for opening up unprecedented and once unthinkable routes.

An important fact is that, despite the national record, the route from Congonhas to Fernando de Noronha is far from being the longest in the equipment. In this case, the longest flight was the one that connected Minsk, in Belarus, to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, with a distance of 3,897 km (2,104 nm), made until recently, since the Embraer E2 from Belavia were removed from operation, against the company’s wishes, as we mentioned in a previous article.



