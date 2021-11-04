B3 reaches 4 million individual accounts in October; number of investors reaches 3.4 million

SAO PAULO – B3 hit the historic mark of 4 million individual variable income accounts in October. In number of CPFs, investors add up to 3.4 million (the same person can have an account in several brokerages), with a total of R$490 billion held on the Stock Exchange.

According to a quarterly study with data up to September 2021, also released today by B3, the number of equity investors grew 26% compared to September 2020. The increase was 40% specifically in real estate investment funds (FIIs), from 96% in index funds (ETFs) and 1,414% in BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipt), in the same comparison.

According to the material, in the last 12 months there was an increase of 800,000 individual investors in the capital market, which already represent 16% of the total resources invested in equities – category that considers cash shares, FIIs, ETFs, BDRs and other products – on B3.

According to B3, the average number of investors who do at least one business a month has been above 1 million since 2020. In the third quarter of 2021, individuals who operated in the segment of equities at least once a month topped 1.5 million. In 2019, the number was around 500,000. Currently, these investors are responsible for 24% of the volume traded on B3.

The Exchange also informed that the investors’ portfolio has become more diversified. In 2016, 78% of individuals held only shares in their portfolios, a percentage that dropped to 49% in 2021.

The number of individuals who have several assets in their portfolio has increased: one in two investors have more than five tickers, according to the Exchange. In 2016, 39% of them had only one asset, against 21% currently.

“The reading is that we need to get out of the fixed income or variable income debate. Brazilians have been learning that they can diversify their portfolio with opportunities in fixed income and variable income”, says Felipe Paiva, Director of Relationship with Customers and Individuals at B3.

In September 2021, the companies that had more individuals in the shareholding base were Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Itaú, Itaúsa, Magazine Luiza, Oi, Petrobras, Sanepar, Taesa and Via Varejo. Among the BDRs, those preferred by these investors were Apple, Amazon, Alibaba, Coca Cola Company, Walt Disney, Facebook, Alphabet (the parent company of Google), Mercado Livre, Microsoft and Tesla.

Market Democratization

With the increase in the number of investors, the B3 survey indicates that there was a drop in the median balance in custody of individuals in shares – from R$10 thousand at the end of 2019 to R$ 6 thousand in 2021.

The first investment by individuals in variable income also decreased. The average amount, which used to be around R$1,500, is now R$273. In September 2021 alone, 46% of new investors invested up to R$200.

The Exchange attributes the change to market initiatives, such as more flexible access for individuals to BDRs and an increase in the number of ETFs available, including cryptocurrencies.

fixed income

B3 also points to the growth in the base of individuals in fixed income. According to the Exchange, there are 9.6 million investors in this class of products, considering Bank Deposit Certificates (CDB), Bank Deposit Receipts (RDB), Credit Bills (LC), Real Estate Credit Bills (LCI), Bills Agribusiness Credit Certificates (LCA), Agribusiness Receivables Certificates (CRA), Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRI), debentures, commercial notes and Mortgage Bills (LH).

The increase, compared to the end of 2020, was 11% in the number of CPFs and 17% in the balance in custody.

CDBs are the main fixed income product of individuals, totaling 6.8 million investors and a balance of R$473 billion. The RDBs come in second place, with 2.3 million CPFs, followed by LCIs (907 thousand individuals) and LCAs (593 thousand individuals).

The number of investors in Tesouro Direto also grew, reaching 1.7 million individuals – an increase of 16% since 2020.

