Bandai Namco will reveal 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay this Thursday, the 4th

Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated games for the year 2022, will have part of its gameplay revealed this Thursday (4). Bandai NAMCO will hold a live with 15 minutes of gameplay from the game. The broadcast is scheduled to take place at 10:45 (GMT), via Youtube and Twitch. Lasting approximately 30 minutes, after gameplay some developers will discuss some of the mechanics of Elden Ring.

According to information from Bandai NAMCO, the video will be in English, but it will also receive subtitles in other languages, so that viewers around the world can watch. Exactly which languages ​​the subtitles will be available has not been confirmed by the company. Below, you can check the link to preview the broadcast on Youtube, and click Activate Reminder, to receive notification when the live starts.

From Software’s newest title, it’s one of the most anticipated games of the coming year. Announced in 2019, Elden Ring was scheduled to be released in January 2022. However, the game has been postponed to February 25th., because according to the developers “The game has become more expansive than imagined, needing to extend development time for final adjustments.”

In addition, the game will receive an exclusive closed test for the consoles, scheduled to take place between the 12th and 14th of November. According to information disclosed, the test will be used for “technical checks of online systems” and “will be examined when conducting large-scale load tests”. Registration for the test closed on November 1st, and selected players were invited to participate in one of the 5 sessions that will run from November 12th to 14th.



The postponement news, happened right after a small snippet of the game was leaked running on Xbox One. Even running on an older build of the game, the snippet was widely criticized for its graphical quality. Thus, tomorrow will be an excellent opportunity for us to follow more accurately the almost finished state of Elden Ring.

Source: Psversus, Bandai Namco