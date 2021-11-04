Banks work together to renegotiate overdue customer debt

Brazilian banks will work together to renegotiate their clients’ debts this month. The National Mutirão was organized by the banks to renegotiate debts and teach financial education to individuals. The event, which takes place from November 1st to 30th, is organized by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), Central Bank of Brazil, Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) and Federal Senate, with the presence of up to 160 financial institutions .

Through the page, bank customers are financially oriented and taught to send their trading proposals to the conflict mediation platform. On the mutirão website, interested parties can also access the Loans and Financing Report (SCR) link, which shows a list of debts that exist in your name with the banks, learn how to calculate how much of the personal budget can be allocated to payment monthly in a trade and consult your Financial Health Index (ISF).

For the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney, this task force is important, mainly, for promoting financial education. “It is a joint action that not only contributes to reestablishing the financial balance of families, but, above all, promotes financial education, which is essential for consumers to be able to avoid risky indebtedness, have more information about banking products and services and improve your financial health,” said the director of Febraban, in a statement.

Reinsertion into the market

The event organizers intend to teach debtors consumer education, showing how to use credit cards responsibly and how consumers can be reinserted in the market after renegotiating their debts.

After getting information from the joint effort, it is necessary to register on the platform to actually start negotiating the debt. To register, the user needs to create a login and password and provide an email and telephone number. After registration, the user selects the institution with which he wants to negotiate the debt. The bank has 10 days to review the request and submit a proposal.

Only those who do not have assets pledged as collateral, who are in arrears and in the name of a natural person, and who have debts incurred from banks or finance companies will be able to negotiate in the mutirão.